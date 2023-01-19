After nearly a decade, Minecraft has finally fixed a pair of bugs that have constantly plagued players

In an age where live games can be updated easily by developers, gamers are used to seeing major bugs and glitches get fixed fast. And players will always be sure to let everyone know when they encounter a potentially game-breaking glitch.

Minecraft is no stranger to glitches and has one of the most well-kept databases for reporting issues with the game that dates all the way back to version 1.0.0 in 2011.

But after nearly ten years of two key glitches being ignored or swept aside, with patch 1.19.4 these major quality-of-life glitches will finally be fixed.

The first glitch that is finally getting a fix is the damage wobble glitch. This has been an issue in the game for so long many players might not even realize that the recoil from taking damage hasn’t been functioning as intended—for a decade.

In Minecraft, when your character takes damage, they are supposed to move slightly in the opposite direction of where the damage is coming from. If you get hit by an arrow coming from your right, for example, your character would lunge slightly to the left, and vice versa for damage coming from the left. The same goes for backward/forward damage hits.

The entire point of this mechanic is so that you can tell where an enemy is located based on how your character model reacts to being hit. It helps with awareness of your surroundings while traversing a potentially massive space.

However, since 2013, characters have only moved to the left when taking damage. That’s right, every single time you get hit, your character always lurches to the left. Did you even know this wasn’t intentional? The official bug thread for this issue goes all the way back to 2013.

Starting next patch, the damage wobble will finally be accurate. This will likely throw longtime players off, but hopefully in the long run it is a positive for the game.

Screengrab via Mojang

Another small quality-of-life glitch that will be fixed in 1.19.4 is the issue where a character would keep sprinting if they dismount a rideable object while sprinting on that object. If you ride a horse and are sprinting on a horse, then hit dismount, you will keep sprinting instead of walking normally after dismounting. This is another old bug that dates back to 2013.

Both of these fixes will be subtle but noticeable quality-of-life changes for regular players and might take a small amount of time to get used to. Either way, 1.19.4 gives Minecraft players hope that maybe someday even the oldest glitches may get fixed.