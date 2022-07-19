16 best games like Minecraft

There are many unique aspects to Minecraft, such as survival and crafting. Even though it wasn’t the first to do this, it was responsible for making this genre popular. For fans, Minecraft is both fun and beloved, and it’s updated often, so there’s always something new to explore.

Once you’ve played enough of the main game and servers Minecraft has to offer, you might want to try something else. However, if this has become your favorite genre, you don’t want to have to learn an entirely new experience. Listed below are games with Minecraft features that you are likely to enjoy if you like Minecraft.

Best games like Minecraft

16) Infiminer

Image via Zachtronics

As explained in Minecraft: The Unlikely Tale of Markus “Notch” Persson and the Game that Changed Everything book written about Notch and his journey to creating and then selling Minecraft, Notch didn’t come up with the concept. Notch found the game Infiminer, which is open source, and then took the code to make his own version. Minecraft has been so extensively modified over the years that you may not even be able to find the code that came from Infiminer. Minecraft started similar to Infiminer, but it evolved over time, so if you prefer mining over farming, Infiminer is for you.

15) LEGO Worlds

Image via TT Games

LEGO Worlds is like playing with LEGOs in a game world. You can easily take the preset structures, like fences, houses, cars, and buildings, and place them in your world, but that’s not the fun part. Every structure is constructed brick by brick, and you can do the same. You can set up each building down to the smallest brick or combine bricks to make your own presets. There are a lot of LEGO sets and virtual LEGOs to use, and you can collect more in single-player mode. Each world in LEGO Worlds has quests you can play through, and you get rewarded with more LEGO sets when you complete them.

14) Cube World

Image via Picroma

Despite being similar to Minecraft in looks and gameplay, Cube World also draws inspiration from other games. Cube World gives players skills, classes, and other RPG mechanics that make it feel very different from Minecraft. Even with these mechanics, character customization is essential, with players being able to modify their armor and other wearables to feel unique. Cube World emphasizes exploration instead of creating towns, so players will be traveling this Minecraft-looking environment and feeling a lot like Link in The Legend of Zelda. As you progress through this RPG adventure, you will encounter minions and bosses as well as caves to explore.

13) Roblox

Image via Roblox

Roblox is an engine, but LEGO and Minecraft heavily influence its games. Many Roblox games let you build structures, farms, and different areas and are eerily similar to Minecraft. Alternatively, you can try some of the other Roblox games, which stray further the more you look. There is no charge for the entire experience, and it is addictive. You can download its easy-to-use game development kit if you want to create worlds. With the kit, you can easily build your own games for others to try.

12) The Forest

Image via Endnight Games Ltd

A plane crash almost kills players, leaving them in a forest with nothing but their wits to help them. The Forest sounds like Cast Away, but it’s a lot scarier and not meant for children. You need to create a shelter and find a way to survive because you’re not alone. From the moment you see the first dead body hanging from the tree, you realize how dire the situation is. There is a cannibalistic tribe that hunts you and will do whatever it takes to make you their next meal. Crafting, stealth, and weapon combat are important aspects of the game.

11) Stranded Deep

Image via Beam Team Games

Now for a game that’s a lot more like Cast Away, even if it’s less realistic. Stranded Deep is pretty similar to The Forest overall, including surviving a plane crash and ending up stranded. You are in the ocean instead of a forest, surrounded by hungry sharks instead of cannibals. It may seem tempting to stay on your first island and try to survive there, but each island has a limited amount of resources. The main objective of the game is to build another plane and fly yourself back to civilization. You will die at least once if you’re a newcomer to survival games because the game does not take much time to teach you how to survive.

10) Ark: Survival Evolved

Image via Studio Wildcard

The serious survival games can sometimes make you forget the fun ones, like Ark: Survival Evolved. After being stranded on an unknown island, you must learn how to craft clothes, shelter, and food. You can tame beasts by feeding them, and eventually, you’ll get to tame dinosaurs. There are more than 100 dinosaurs to tame in this game, which lets you live out your fantasy of being dino royalty on an island that belongs only to you.

9) Valheim

Image via Iron Gate AB

Valheim is a great game for those who want to live like a Viking. Wall by wall, players must build their huts and learn to survive in a harsh environment. In Valheim, players must avoid falling trees and set up their fires with room for the smoke to escape so they don’t die of asphyxiation. Once you’ve figured out the basics and built a good shelter, you can hunt large beasts and monsters, sail around, and explore.

8) Space Engineers

Image via Keen Software House

If you’re looking for a realistic Space game that is like Minecraft, then Space Engineers is the most realistic game you will find. It allows you to build bases and starships and destroy anything you see in the environment. The game’s physics engine ensures you’re not just attaching a toaster to a rocket and sending it out, so you’ll learn about flight while playing. There are NPC enemies you can fight and weapons you can use to kill them, so it’s not all about building. In multiplayer, you can play with up to 16 players per world, working together to build great environments or fighting each other and creating ways to dominate the area.

7) Starbound

Image via Chucklefish

Starbound is a lot like Terraria, which means it’s a lot like Minecraft. Although the graphics are eerily similar to Terraria, this game looks much better. The game has NPCs you need to ensure can survive, quests you can do, and space exploration you can do. To keep your NPCs well-fed and protected, you can make a farm and weapons, but your main objective is to explore more environments. In a nutshell, it’s like Terraria in space.

6) Conan: Exiles

Image via Funcom

Conan: Exiles takes place in the world of Conan the Barbarian. Conan sees you on a cross and frees you from your death sentence. Then Conan leaves, telling you to find your own way, and you begin your journey, trying to survive the harsh wastes of the map. It’s great at making you feel weak, and when you have a large fortress full of slaves, it’s great at making you feel untouchable. You start out needing to make food from anything you can find and cut down trees while keeping track of your water and health. The goal is to build a great shelter, but being outside is dangerous, so expect a lot of resistance when you leave any kind of shelter.

5) Fallout 4

Image via Bethesda

You’d be surprised how much Fallout 4 feels like a city management and base-building game when you take a break from the main story and focus on the Minute Men settlements. Bethesda put a lot of effort into Fallout 4 that wasn’t present in previous games. Creating weapons, modifying armor, and constructing power armor have become a key part of the game. Furthermore, you are in charge of entire settlements, and your goal is to keep them safe by building walls, fences, structures, and defenses. The first thing you need to do is plant food, assign your settlers to harvest it, and ensure there is water available.

4) Eco

Image via Strange Loop Games

If you’ve played Eco, you’ll see why it’s called the realistic Minecraft. The game looks so much like Minecraft with realistic shaders on that you’ll feel right at home, but there are so many improvements that you’ll wonder why Minecraft hasn’t done these yet. This game has a cause-and-effect system that is amazing to see in action. You shouldn’t be careless with your waste because it can pollute your water, and you shouldn’t hunt animals to extinction because you can starve other animals. Science plays a major role in the game, and you need to be mindful of your impact on the environment. Even though there are more features, such as factories for your energy source, there is also the possibility that you can accidentally destroy the environment.

3) No Man’s Sky

Image via Hello Games

No Man’s Sky is similar to Minecraft but on a much larger scale. Due to the game’s 18 quintillion planets, players can explore as many planets as they want. In exploration, the player can find different items that can be sold or crafted. Besides ship parts and space suits, you can also build a town for creatures to live in. There are space battles, diplomacy, and many more things you can do. Minecraft is a sandbox for a world, and No Man’s Sky is a sandbox for a galaxy.

2) Dragon Quest Builders 2

Image via Square Enix

Dragon Quest Builders 2 has a very cartoonish look and feel, which may turn some people off, but you’ll have a blast. As The Builder, players travel around the world, helping settlers and building self-sustaining and safe places for them to live. Crafting and building are included without Minecraft‘s low-quality graphics and feel. Also, settlers can be invited to the player’s island, where they can build an entire town from scratch. Instead of just being a game about building, Dragon Quest Builders 2 lets you feel like you’re making a difference.

1) Terraria

Image via Re-Logic

Terraria is basically a 2D Minecraft with way more features. In this game, players build settlements for NPCs to live in and can create a town that sustains itself. The NPCs all have preferences for their rooms, which the player can customize in different ways. Terraria has all Minecraft‘s building and crafting features, but there are more bosses and a deeper purpose. Players will also have to defend the town they build, along with their villagers, when it is attacked. Because Terraria gives you a sense of purpose and a village that relies on you, it can feel more fun than Minecraft.