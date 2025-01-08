One of Marvel Rivals’ new maps is a familiar locale filled with ‘eerie corridors and powerful secrets’ 

Season one of Marvel Rivals, Eternal Night Falls, has the privilege of being set within Marvel’s New York, opening the door to several incredible locations and landmarks from the comic company’s history.

Marvel has taken New York and infused it with numerous memorable locales and landmarks, such as the Daily Bugle, the Baxter Building, Avengers Tower, and Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, which is home to one of the new maps coming to the game at season one’s launch.

You know that icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

NetEase Games teased the Sanctum with a new video today, showing off a variety of familiar and iconic spots from within the building, which is the HQ of Stephen Strange and also a powerful magical stronghold that has been taken by Dracula within the game’s seasonal storyline.

“Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum stands as the last beacon of hope in a city consumed by darkness,” NetEase Games said. “Protected by ancient wards and powerful magic, it serves as a refuge for those battling the chaos unleashed by Dracula and his legion. Explore its eerie corridors and powerful secrets as you prepare to face the chaos unleashed by Dracula’s dark forces.”

The short video and map itself are rife with Easter eggs to all sorts of mythical items from within Marvel’s universe, along with paintings of Strange, his comrade Wong, and even the Sorcerer Supreme’s ghost dog Bats.

The claustrophobic corridors open up to a wide view of the cosmos, featuring twisting architecture and a giant, tentacled monster resting within. Like Marvel Rivals’ other maps, the Sanctum Sanctorum looks to be filled with interactive environments and fun nods to Marvel lore for players to explore.

Sanctum Sanctorum will join Central Park and Midtown as the other two Empire of Eternal Night maps to join the game throughout season one, which begins on Friday, Jan. 10.

