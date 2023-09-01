Marvel Snap’s new season begins soon, featuring the MCU’s favorite villain

You know him, and you probably love him.

Marvel Snap is about to get a whole lot more mischievous in its next seasonal update.

Loki, the Asgardian God of Mischief, and related characters are coming to Snap for September’s season, “Loki for All Time.” Fans of the Loki show on Disney Plus will be especially excited to see who’s joining the game this month.

Our most mischievous #MARVELSNAP season yet is just around the corner…



Join Gamemaster @bbrode and contestants @DekksterGaming, @alaurei, and @ACozyGamer as they unveil the mysteries of Loki for All Time! pic.twitter.com/yu1rsizygQ — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) September 1, 2023

The first card, of course, is Loki. He’s this season’s season pass card, and he’s fittingly chaotic. He’s a three-cost, five-power card with the On Reveal ability to “replace your hand with cards from your opponent’s starting deck” and “give them -1 cost.”

It’s a complete shot in the dark playing Loki, which fits the character well. It’s just pure chaos and could pay off in a huge way or be an automatic retreat button.

Joining the game later in the season in weekly updates is Alioth, a hard counter to cards like Galactus, which will destroy all enemy cards played at its location in the same turn.

Mobius M. Mobius, made famous in the Disney Plus show by Owen Wilson, is an Ongoing card that makes it so your costs can’t be increased and your opponent’s cost can’t be decreased. And finally, Ravonna Renslayer will make cards in your hand with one or less power cost one less.

The variants for the season pass include Loki, Enchantress, and Thor, with some truly beautiful art. The season will also add variants for Wolverine, White Queen, and Jeff the Baby Land Shark.

Loki for All Time begins in Marvel Snap next week on Monday, Sept. 4 at 10pm CT.

