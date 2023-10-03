Marvel Snap’s new milestone reward will cost you $200 per season

Marvel Snap is introducing new season milestones that provide additional rewards based on how much you spend, with an eye-watering price if you want to get them all.

First shown on the Nuverse shop website, the “Milestone Anniversavings” event provides the opportunity for players to “reach exclusive seasonal milestones to unlock new rewards”.

For the latest season, the rewards are a Magik avatar and some boosters, a total of 700 Gold, 400 Credits, and 1,000 Tokens, along with an exclusive Magik variant and an Enchantress variant with a matching avatar.

Players will receive 100 points for every dollar they spend on the game and the highest reward, the Enchantress bundle, requires 20,000 points to unlock—which translates to a staggering $200.

Players are understandably up in arms about the new “feature”, particularly as there has long been a call for new events to be added, and the rewards system being utilized has led to vast criticism.

One player on Reddit described the new event as a “new low”, while others questioned why the anniversary event didn’t offer much of value to the consumer and was instead centered around more money being spent.

As a player who regularly buys the Season Pass in Marvel Snap, the additional reward of 200 extra Gold for my purchase and an avatar with some boosters is a nice addition, but there’s absolutely no way I’ll be splashing out even more to progress further along with the rewards.

However, some players will be encouraged by the new rewards and whales will undoubtedly spend hundreds on the game already, which is certainly the group of players that Second Dinner are catering for.

We can only hope that more casual players are celebrated in other ways moving forward, otherwise, it creates grave concern for the long-term picture of Marvel Snap.

