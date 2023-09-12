Marvel Snap’s latest Series 5 card is a potential turn-6 game-changer

Sick of losing on the final turn? Try this.

This season in Marvel Snap is all about Loki, but the god of mischief was just the beginning.

The next few cards set to be added throughout Loki for All Time are all related to the the character in some way, including this week’s Series Five entry. It’s a big, bad cloud of destructive power, and its name is Alioth.

According to the Marvel Fandom Wiki, Alioth is “a trans-temporal entity, existing across divergent timelines as an enormous cloud destroying all it touches, causing massive temporal disturbance, and devastation across entire dimensions.”

Marvel fans may recognize the evil-looking cloud formation from season one of the Loki show on Disney Plus, of which the second season begins later this month, fitting with this season’s overall theme.

Here’s all the details about the second new card in Marvel Snap’s Loki for All Time season.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Alioth

He’s like a big, destructive cloud. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: Six Cost, five Power

Six Cost, five Power Card text: On Reveal: Destroy ALL enemy cards played here this turn. (including unrevealed cards)

At a base level, Alioth is meant to counter all big turn six cards by the opponent, such as Dr. Doom, Knull, Spectrum, Galactus, and anything else that has the potential to win the game with a large-power play.

The key for Alioth, however, is having priority. In Snap, priority is determined by who’s currently winning the game, and whoever has priority has their cards revealed first. Judging by the card text, you will need priority for Alioth to be effective.

Since its destruction ability includes unrevealed cards, Alioth will destroy them before they flip over, preventing the big Arnim Zola play by the opponent.

Since Alioth’s ability is focused on one location, however, it will be less effective into decks where multiple cards are played on the last turn, such as Bounce or Sera decks. This can be mitigated by playing Wave on turn five, though.

Another counter for Alioth is Magik, who adds a turn seven to the game. The Alioth play can be dodged entirely by floating energy on turn six and playing out your cards on turn seven instead, with hopes that the Alioth player tries to counter you on the turn prior.

Alioth can be obtained this week either in Spotlight Caches on the Collection Level track, or for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens in the Token Shop.

