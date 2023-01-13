Marvel Snap’s February season leak features Ant-Man theme, including M.O.D.O.K. and several other new cards

Marvel Snap’s upcoming season has been datamined, and it’s tied to the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s release.
The battle pass card featured in the upcoming season will be M.O.D.O.K., a classic Marvel villain who is set to make his MCU appearance in the new movie, which releases on Feb. 17.
M.O.D.O.K is a five energy, eight power card that has the On Reveal ability that discards the player’s entire hand. This will make him an immediate slot into discard decks, and a perfect combo with Hela on turn six as that card will play all discarded cards at random locations.
A picture from the game’s files, mined by MarvelSnapZone, revealed M.O.D.O.K. and a variant as well as new variants for Ant-Man and Wasp that will be included in the battle pass. There are also four new player icons and two new card backs.
According to MarvelSnapZone, four new cards will be joining Series Five as part of the new season as well, and most of them appear tied to Ant-Man in the MCU, too. Kang the Conqueror, Ghost, Stature, and The Living Tribunal will be the four cards added to Series Five over the course of the season.
According to the datamine, the new season of Marvel Snap will begin at 9pm CT on Feb. 6 and run for a full month, ending on March 6.