Marvel Snap players agree on one game mechanic that should be expanded to more cards

How many new abilities will Second Dinner bring to the game?

Following a recent discussion on Reddit, Marvel Snap players are in agreement that the merge mechanic should be expanded to more cards in the game.

The original post by user JamJam-Animations highlighted the desire for more cards to interact with the merge mechanic, which is currently only present occasionally in Marvel Snap.

The merge mechanic is currently only found in two places—a card and a location. The card, Hulkbuster, has a merge effect players are familiar with. Its effect reads, “On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location.” In practice, this means Hulkbuster adds its power to the other card present in the location. Any effect that would happen to Hulkbuster that turn happens on the card it was merged into.

Image via Second Dinner

The location is Klyntar, which works differently from Hulkbuster. Its effect reads, “After turn four, merge your cards here into a Symbiote.” This means any card in the location when turn four ends will have its power added to the non-purchasable Symbiote card, which costs four energy and has a base power of zero.

Image via Second Dinner

Players have expressed their desire for more cards to interact with the merge mechanic, with many suggesting the mechanic would become a form of equipment, similar to other games like Magic: The Gathering in particular.

Players also had new ideas for cards that could interact with merges, like “If a card merges into this, get X” and “Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location and make it indestructible.”

Other players have also called for changes to existing cards, such as Venom and Carnage, which are both symbiotes.

However, others argue the animation of the cards seems to suggest the symbiotes are “feeding” on cards they are played on and simply becoming bigger and stronger, rather than actually merging with them. This would make sense with those cards being destroyed by the symbiotes instead of merging like happens with Hulkbuster.

While it remains uncertain whether the merge mechanic will be expanded to more cards, Marvel Snap players are certainly eager to see more of it in the game.