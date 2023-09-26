Marvel Snap’s newest card is a huge MCU favorite and a direct counter to the metagame

Marvel Snap’s Loki for All Time season winds down with one more week for players to finish off their season pass and one last new card is here to shake things up in a big way.

One of the more popular characters added to the MCU in recent memory, brought to life by beloved actor Owen Wilson, is Mobius M. Mobius. Yes, that’s his name, and it’s in full display on his Marvel Snap card, which is now available.

New Marvel Snap card: Mobius M. Mobius

Wow! Image via Nuverse

Card stats: 2 Cost, 3 Power

2 Cost, 3 Power Card text: Ongoing: Your Costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.

On paper, Mobius looks to be one of the strongest Marvel Snap cards on offer. He is relatively cheap, has decent power for how strong his ability is, and his ability is a potential meta-changer, especially when it comes to his buddy Loki.

Loki’s been running rampant with his cost-reduction ability, and Mobius will nullify him entirely if his ability is not taken off the board by a location or a counter-card like Enchantress.

Mobius also counters powerful Snap cards like Wave, Sera, Mister Negative, and Zabu, taking all their utility away and turning them into nothing but cards that have power that’s too low to make a difference otherwise.

It’s important to note though, if the opponent also plays a Mobius, they will cancel each other out and leave both players with nothing but a three-power Owen Wilson lookalike.

It’s highly possible Mobius becomes one of several popular low-cost Marvel Snap cards that fit into a myriad of decks thanks to his cost and strong utility like previous cards like Nebula, Spider-Ham, Jeff the Baby Land Shark, and others.

Mobius M. Mobius can now be found in this week’s Spotlight Caches or in the Marvel Snap Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

