Marvel Snap is giving away tokens, avatars, and free cards to remedy Kitty Pryde issues

Following Second Dinner’s decision to temporarily disable one of its newly released Marvel Snap cards, namely Kitty Pryde, a handful of compensation regards will be given to players in the coming weeks.

As seen on the game’s official Discord server, Second Dinner announced Kitty Pryde had a rework and will return during the major patch next month. Kitty Pryde’s previous text read: “You can return this to your hand to gain +2 Power.” From the May patch, its text will be: “When this returns to your hand, +2 Power. Returns at the start of each turn.”

“We disabled the card from being played in any matches, purchased in the Token Shop, or collected from the Collection Level Track until we could find a solution,” the Second Dinner devs said. “Since then, we’ve been exploring fixes for Kitty Pryde’s multiple issues. We’ve found in order to do so, it would involve fundamental changes to our game engine. Instead of modifying the entire game’s ruleset or rereleasing a partially-bugged card, we’re reworking Kitty’s design to satisfy her existing gameplay synergies and goals in a simpler way.”

Players who bought Kitty Pryde will receive 8,000 tokens, as well as the Kitty Pryde base avatar as compensation for the “inconvenience” caused by disabling her. All players will also receive Kitty Pryde in the May patch for free.

“We thank you for your patience as we have worked through issues with Kitty Pryde,” the Second Dinner announcement reads. “The integrity of our card releases is important and must hit an acceptable bar that creates trust. We learned a lot through this process and will improve the quality of future releases. We are excited for Kitty Pryde’s return and look forward to seeing new decks with her included!”

Kitty Pryde first became available in Marvel Snap as a series five card when it was released on March 28. She had a price tag of 6,000 tokens. Her availability as a playable card quickly ended when she was disabled due to the unexpected game crashes that took place whenever players play Kitty Pryde in matches.

With her return next month, it is interesting to see how players can include Kitty Pryde in their Snap decks. Bounce decks with Hit-Monkey, as well as Sera Control strategies, could be seen as the strongest contenders to use her.

As for the April patch in Marvel Snap, it is expected to go live later today.