Marvel Snap is giving away an exclusive signed MCU card to those who play on Christmas

Get ready to load up Marvel Snap during the festivities.

Marvel Snap is hosting a new limited-time holiday celebration event called Winterverse. Between Dec. 20 and Jan, 3, all players who log in to the game will receive various rewards, including a card variant signed by actor Samuel L. Jackson for just one day.

Players who log in on Sunday, Dec. 25 will be gifted a variant of Nick Fury signed by the actor who portrays him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Samuel L. Jackson.

Image via Marvel Snap

In addition to that rare Nick Fury card, on Dec. 31, it will be possible to redeem a Marvel Snap avatar of the Black Panther Hero variant. In total, the holiday event is giving away 1,000 credits, 500 golds, and 90 character boosters.

Rewards can be redeemed each day by accessing the Inbox area in the News section of the game. However, this is only possible via mobile devices and not the Steam PC Early Access client version of Marvel Snap. Rewards during the event range from credits, boosters, gold, an exclusive variant, and an avatar.

Image via Marvel Snap

For the entire duration of the event, players who have already reached Collection Level 1,006 will be able to open their next Collector’s Reserve for the chance to get one of the five new Winterverse (Winter Vacation) Variants.

Image via Marvel Snap Image via Marvel Snap Image via Marvel Snap Image via Marvel Snap Image via Marvel Snap

The Winterverse (Winter Wonderland) Bundle will also be available for the duration of the event and will cost 6000 gold for players. Unlike the last bundles that were available to players, this one can only be purchased with gold, one of the currencies that are available in the game.

This new Winterverse Bundle contains:

8,000 Credits

2,000 Collector’s Tokens

100 Sunspot Boosters

Sunspot Winterverse (Winter Vacation) Variant

Sunspot Winterverse (Winter Vacation) Avatar

“Tacos After This?” Title

Image via Marvel Snap

This latest Marvel Snap event will run through to Tuesday, Jan. 3.