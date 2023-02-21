Marvel Snap’s new update went live this afternoon, and it features some card balancing changes that could have an immediate effect on ladder play.

The big purple Infinity Gauntlet-wielding titan himself, Thanos, received a pretty substantial buff. The end=game card only available in Series Five got a big bump in his power from eight to 11.

“We think Thanos is one of the coolest cards, and we’re a bit sad that he himself isn’t played often,” Second Dinner said. “Most Thanos decks focus primarily on making good use of the stones, but we want to make sure the mad titan himself has enough Power to play.”

Thanos is one of the most popular decks to run at very high ranks. Combining him and his Infinity Stones with Lockjaw creates an incredibly powerful deck that is hard to counter. And now, his own power just got even higher.

The second-biggest change in card balancing was to Darkhawk, “an especially powerful card,” according to the developer, who now sports zero power to go along with his four energy cost.

“As we prepared this balance change before the Silver Surfer and Zabu nerfs went live, we didn’t want to hit him too hard,” Second Dinner said. “However, we definitely felt that knocking off at least one Power from him is warranted, and we will continue to monitor his performance.”

The update also featured a new series drop, dropping several cards from Series Five to Series Four, and from Series Four to Series Three.

The full list of today’s patch notes can be found below.

General updates

Some cards have gone from Series 5 to Series 4 and from Series 4 to Series 3

Series 5 -> 4:

Silver Surfer

Knull

Darkhawk

Sentry

Series 4 -> 3:

Agent Coulson

Maria Hill

Helicarrier

Series 5 and Series 4 now have shared rotation protection in the Token Shop. Added a confirmation dialog when purchasing Season Pass levels. Tapping the Credits or Gold icons at the top of the screen will navigate to the Shop.

Art and visual effects

Made Onslaught VFX faster (especially for Bar Sinister)

Added additional VFX to the location affected by Klaw’s ability

Added a notification for when you try and discard while your hand is empty

Added animation for Rickety Bridge location Mysterio’s Illusions will now use your Mysterio’s variant

Card updates

Darkhawk: – 4/1 -> 4/0

Thanos: 6/8 -> 6/11

Sandman: 4/1 -> 5/5

Dev Comment: “Many of the strongest decks right now have strategies centered around playing multiple cards on turn 6. Sandman should be a good answer to these decks, but he didn’t quite have the sand to stand up to them with his previous statline. We’re giving him a bit more Power to make him a more competitive card, but also subsequently bumping up his Cost.”

Dev Comment: “The cards below are rather weak at the moment, so we’re giving them a small buff to help them perform a bit better.”

Spider-Woman: 5/7 -> 5/8

Namor: 4/5 -> 4/6

Dagger: 2/1 -> 2/2

Text-Only Update to Yondu: Destroy the top card of your opponent’s deck

Dev Comment: “Yondu’s text now accurately describes his effect. Please remember that most triggered and Ongoing effects are not active while a card is still in your deck, so despite the word ‘Destroy,’ Yondu can remove Colossus and Wolverine with impunity.”

Text-Only Update: As an ongoing effort to improve card and location text, we’ve adjusted everything that currently says “When you play a card” to say “After you play a card” instead. We hope this makes it clearer that these abilities trigger once a card has been fully played, including its On Reveal effects. None of these are functional changes.

Angela

Bishop

Iron Fist

Lockjaw

Titania

Location updates

Sakaar: After this turn, put a card from each player’s hand here. Sakaar has a lot of weird interactions with cards like Storm and Wave as a consequence of revealing a card mid-turn. While we’re sad to lose the exciting moment of Sakaar revealing, we want to avoid these confusing interactions going forward. We think this design will also open up some interesting interaction points in the early game. As a note, Sakaar in the introductory missions will retain the old effect.

Text-Only Update: As noted in Card Updates, the following locations are being revised to use “After” instead of “When” for triggers related to playing a card. None of these are functional changes.

Altar of Death

Bar Sinister

Cloning Vats

Danger Room

Death’s Domain

Lechuguilla

Luke’s Bar

Machineworld

Orchis Forge

Quantum Tunnel

Shuri’s Lab

Sinister London

Vibranium Mines

Vormir

Adjusted the cost of Klyntar’s Symbiote from 1 to 4.

Bug Fixes