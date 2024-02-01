It’s OTA update time again in Marvel Snap, and this one has big changes for some weak cards that needed help.

Ever since joining Marvel Snap, Spider-Man 2099 has needed a buff. The buff finally came today, as did buffs for other weaker cards like Ghost, Heimdall, and a re-buff for a former meta staple gone sour.

Here’s everything that’s changed in Marvel Snap’s latest over-the-air update.

Marvel Snap Feb. 1 OTA patch notes

The single biggest change is to Spider-Man 2099. Miguel O’Hara has been largely useless since releasing last year, but this change may make him an addition to Move decks, finally. Miguel is going from four cost, six power to five/nine.

“Spider-Man 2099 has been a below-average card for quite a while–never one of the worst, but also not a true contender,” developer Second Dinner said. “We’re open to considering more significant adjustments, but in the interim we’ve decided to experiment with a stat change. As we noted around Hercules in another update, we’d like to try and get some ‘big move’ cards into fighting shape. 2099 represents an opportunity for us to explore the kinds of effects and statlines cards need to exist in that space while potentially giving an underperforming card some new life.”

The other big change comes for Luke Cage, who was a must-use card in many decks but was nerfed to only have his effect take place in one lane. It will now cover all lanes again, but he’s getting a one-buff in both cost and power from two/three to three/four.

“Last year, we found Luke Cage was having a big impact on the metagame relative to the opportunity cost of playing with him,” Second Dinner said. “Giving up turn two to play a card that had the potential to neutralize multiple later-turn plays from an entire class of card effects was a bit too generous, since Luke asked nothing more than to be in play. We decided to adjust Luke to be a stronger card that concentrates on one location, like Armor, and learn what that might change. Since then, Luke has underperformed with that change even in the decks we thought would still play the effect happily, such as Cerebro-3. So we’re taking the other route and returning Luke’s effect to be global but at a higher cost.”

Elsewhere, Heimdall has gotten a one power buff up to nine, Ghost will now be a three/five instead of a one/two, and Hulkbuster has gone from a three/five to a two/three, in an effective nerf to Deadpool Destroy decks.

The full patch notes are available on the Marvel Snap Discord.

Marvel Snap Feb. 1 OTA buffs and nerfs

