Marvel Snap fans can’t agree on new Star-Lord seasonal challenge

This week sees the third chapter of Marvel Snap’s seasonal challenges, unlocked to players on May 15. One such mission, titled “Star-Lord, man. Legendary Outlaw?” requires players to play and win with a particular card; however, the card requirement and mission itself drew mixed reactions from the community.

Oftentimes, the seasonal challenges in Marvel Snap revolve around requiring players to complete a bunch of play-based missions. This includes playing cards with a specific cost, winning a location with a power requirement, winning a location with a certain number of cards, and more. But earlier this week, developer Second Dinner launched a first post-beta, which was to require one particular card to be played as part of a seasonal challenge.

The mission itself is pretty simple: Win 10 matches with the Star-Lord card in your deck. For those who aren’t familiar with the card, Star-Lord’s effect reads as “On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.” A simple enough card to understand, but some Marvel Snap players are struggling to complete the mission for one major reason—Star-Lord is definitely not in the current Marvel Snap meta.

One user on Reddit expressed their sentiments over the challenge, mentioning that it “sucks even more” because of the win condition rather than just playing Star-Lord as the mission requirement. Another player, on the other hand, “appreciated” the devs’ attempt to do a “novel and thematic” mission which is different from the usual challenges from the past seasonal challenges.

Personally, I find the Star-Lord mission interesting and challenging at the same time. Again, this is a first for players post-beta: The last time Second Dinner introduced a challenge requiring a certain card was back in beta with Namor—also an unpopular card in the meta at that time. Also, it allows for more creativity for players to include Star-Lord in their decks since its plus-two power bonus mainly relies on luck.

Still, the fact remains that Star-Lord isn’t a meta card now makes the challenge difficult for most players. The grind to Infinite this season is already hard enough since the meta changed and shifted heavily to combo-based strategies, such as the Stature and Sera Control decks. Now with the Star-Lord mission present? It’s more challenging than ever.

For players who are struggling to complete the Star-Lord challenge, some have suggested simply replacing the least used card in their main deck with Star-Lord just to finish the mission. Otherwise, it may be best to build a deck around Star-Lord’s ability.

The first option would typically be a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed deck, where stacking ‘Guardian’ cards will allow the player to gain more power in a location where an opponent has played a card in that turn—forcing the enemy to explore other locations instead.

This would buff Nebula, who would stack more power if the opponent did not play a card at the end of the turn, building a win condition despite focusing her or the other Guardian cards in a single location as early as possible.

Also, the Milano location is arguably the most in-demand in the game right now. Players take advantage of the Milano to use the Guardians deck since the chances of the opponent playing cards in that location by turn five are high. Star-Lord and the other Guardians could also gain their power boosts if they are played in Milano.

