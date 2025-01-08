Leaked Marvel Rivals artwork teases next hero who may be slashing into the game in season 2

Marvel Rivals highly-anticipated season one, Eternal Night Falls, kicks off in less than two days with the Fantastic Four set to join the roster. But new information may have already revealed who to expect in season two.

A gallery card that’s obtainable as part of the season one event “Midnight Features” shows some impressive artwork of season one’s big bad Dracula lording over none other than the Daywalker and vampire-slayer, Blade, while he stands on the lifeless body of the Asgardian creature Ratatoskr. The image has been revealed as part of content creators gaining early access to the season this week.

Big implications. Image via NetEase Games

“In the lead up to Marvel Rivals‘ Eternal Night Falls, Dracula subdues the two greatest threats to his Empire of Eternal Night—Blade and Ratatoskr,” the description reads, according to early leaks. “But the Fantastic Four won’t let New York fall to the undead without a fight, and they prove to be formidable foes in Blade’s absence.”

In the artwork, Dracula holds up Blade by his throat, leading to the events of season one that have turned Marvel’s New York into a vampire stronghold. And with Blade captured, Dracula takes over, leading to the Fantastic Four bringing the fight to the vampire lord.

Blade initially leaked last month as one of the upcoming heroes found in the files, and if the lore events of season one go the way of the heroes, then the vampire hunter will be free to join the roster of the game.

This sort of cadence also has some awesome implications for the game’s ongoing storyline, with seasons and story beats likely planned out months, if not years, in advance. As of now, it seems as though the lore drops of each season may directly lead to whoever joins the game, if the theory rings true leading into season two.

Some leaked heroes ability names from TheGabenZone



**-Blade's Kit Names-**



Weapon 1: Katana

Weapon 2: Hunting Shotgun



Passive: Bloodline Liberation

Ability 1: Stomp and Slash

Ability 2: Dark Night Attack

Ability 3: Fang Deflect

Ultimate: New Moon pic.twitter.com/lKxOQX9jqx — Marvel Rivals Leaks (@Rivals_Leaks) December 10, 2024

Leaks of Blade’s kit and description reveal him to be a Duelist who wields a powerful katana and hunting shotgun combination, along with several vampiric abilities. He could be joining the game as early as this April.

Marvel Rivals season one, Eternal Night Falls, begins on Jan. 10.

