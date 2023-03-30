Kitty Pryde, Marvel Snap’s newest powerful card, has been disabled after just 2 days

The newest Series Five card in Marvel Snap has been causing such severe issues that it’s been taken out of the game temporarily.

Kitty Pryde of the X-Men was breaking the game, according to Snap developer Second Dinner, and so she’s disabled for the time being while the team works on a fix.

An update regarding Kitty Pryde pic.twitter.com/FoBIqoezti — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) March 30, 2023

“We’ve temporarily disabled Kitty Pryde while we resolve an issue that sometimes results in a game crash when playing against Kitty Pryde,” the developer tweeted.

Players attempting to queue into games with Kitty Pryde in their deck won’t even be able to play the game, the dev said. The card has also been removed from random card generation abilities, she won’t be showing in card rotations in the store or token shop, and players who have her in their shop will receive an error if they try to buy it.

“We’re sorry for this inconvenience and will compensate all players at a future date,” Second Dinner said. “We’re working hard to resolve this issue and will provide updates as we learn more information.”

Kitty Pryde is a fun and unique card in Marvel Snap. Once she’s played, she can continuously be returned to the player’s hand to add plus-two strength each time. Combining her with several other cards creates some exciting possibilities.

Marvel Snap’s next season, which leaks say will center around Hit-Monkey, will release this upcoming Monday night, April 3.