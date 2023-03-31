Is Shuri worth pinning in Marvel Snap?

Shuri is T’Challa’s a.k.a. Black Panther’s sister in the Marvel universe. She is a scientist and inventor who is one of the brilliant minds behind the advanced technology created in Wakanda. In Marvel Snap, you can count on her to give you a powerful sort of invention in the game.

It may be a bit hard, however, to get her in the game since she is a Series 4 rare card. But thanks to the Token Shop, you might be lucky to grab her by using your saved tokens or by just simply pinning her so you can buy Shuri by the time you can get enough tokens.

Here’s everything you need to know if Shuri is worth pinning in Marvel Snap.

What is pinning in Marvel Snap?

Before we go through Shuri, let’s get to know first what is pinning in Marvel Snap.

Screengrab via Second Dinner

Pinning is when you pin a card in the Token Shop. If you pin a card, it means that it won’t be removed from the Token Shop as part of the card rotation implemented there every eight hours. You can do this if you still do not have the tokens needed for the card you want to get. Here are the cost of cards in Marvel Snap’s Token Shop based on their rarity:

Series 4 cards – 3000 tokens

Series 5 cards – 6000 tokens

Shuri abilities in Marvel Snap

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Shuri is a four-cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play.” Its stats are underwhelming, especially for a four-cost card which is more of a mid to late-game unit. But the possibilities that Shuri can give are almost limitless, just like how she can produce high-Powered monsters in the late game.

Best combos for Shuri in Marvel Snap

Red Skull

Indeed, the best target for Shuri’s effect is Red Skull. It is a five-cost, 13-Power card with the ability that reads “Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +1 Power.” Its effect may seem like a setback since it provides an additional boost to your opponent’s cards. But with Shuri, you will not feel it.

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Shuri can turn Red Skull into a 26-Power monster. With this, the latter’s Ongoing ability can already be covered. Placing Red Skull in a location with Armor can make it harder to deal with your opponent, since cards like Shang-Chi may not work to destroy it (unless they have Enchantress). The famous Shuri-Red Skull-Taskmaster combo is one of the most devastating strategies in all of Marvel Snap.

Black Panther

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Another great target for Shuri’s effect is none other than her brother, Black Panther. The king of Wakanda is a five-cost, four-Power card that doubles its Power when you play it. Doing the math, you can have a 16-Power Black Panther if you used Shuri before playing it. Ending the game with Arnim Zola to target Black Panther makes it more dangerous since you can have two 32-Power Black Panthers on separate locations.

Nimrod

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

An emerging good target for Shuri, Nimrod is a five-cost, five-Power card that summons copies of it on other locations if it gets destroyed. Adding Shuri to the picture can make it 10-power. And you can end the game with either Arnim Zola to have two 10-Powered Nimrods on two locations (making a total of four Nimrods) or by playing Destroyer which is a massive six-cost, 15-Power card that destroys all of your cards upon playing.

Taskmaster

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Taskmaster is not a direct target for Shuri. But its ability to copy the Power of the last card you played is great. Having 26-Power thanks to a Shuri-Red Skull combo is powerful.

Arnim Zola

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Just like Taskmaster, Arnim Zola is an added tool for Shuri’s ability. It can destroy one of your cards on the location where you played it. And targeting the Shuri-boosted card, such as Red Skull, Black Panther, Nimrod, or any other card can give you copies of it on the other locations.

Other notable candidates for Shuri’s effect include Magneto, Hulk, She-Hulk, America Chavez

Is Shuri worth pinning in Marvel Snap?

By paper, Shuri is indeed game-changing. And in the current state of the Marvel Snap meta, yes, Shuri is worth pinning. The Shuri-Red Skull-Taskmaster combo is currently one of the best decks in the game, or rather, the best deck available.

To get Shuri, you will need 3000 tokens to purchase it from the Token Shop. This may seem a bit difficult to do. But with the grind players can do to unlock Collector’s Reserves (with some luck, of course), you can get Shuri just in time to reach Infinite before the season ends.

But again, it will depend on your playstyle. Playing Shuri is like executing a predictable strategy on the late game which just relies on only a few cards. In terms of flexibility, it is pretty straightforward on what it does. So, if you are someone who wants to play more of a toolbox strategy like the Sera decks, Shuri may not be for you.