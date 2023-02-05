How to win the Onslaught’s Citadel location in Marvel Snap

Building the best decks for Onslaught’s Citadel can be a great way to earn those missing cubes before the season ends in Marvel Snap.

Onslaught’s Citadel is the next Hot Location, meaning this location will appear 60 percent more times in matches for all players, regardless of their collection levels.

Onslaught’s Citadel location in Marvel Snap, explained

Onslaught’s Citadel is a common location with the following effect: “Ongoing effects here are doubled.” Ongoing is a very common archetype in Marvel Snap, available from the start of the game, as well as Onslaught itself. Fortunately for many players, decks with Ongoing synergy often sit well in the Marvel Snap meta.

While an Ongoing deck is an obvious choice to play with this location in the spotlight, some Ongoing effect cards can find great success in a deck with other strategies.

Keep in mind, however, that Ongoing effects are permanent and can be countered at any time by cards like Enchantress or Rogue. Similarly, changing the location can lower the power of an opponent who is making heavy use of Ongoing effects, so Scarlet Witch, Storm, Magik, and Rhino can be of some use.

How to win at Onslaught’s Citadel in Marvel Snap

There are several different decks with Ongoing effect key cards that can become deadly in that location, such as Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel in a Kazoo deck. Ongoing Destroyer with cards like Ant-Man, Warpath, Klaw, and Spectrum can also be dangerous. And of course, Zabu couldn’t be left out as one of the best decks to run at Onslaught’s Citadel, as it can reduce the cost of four cost cards to the maximum, along with Moon Girl to make it rain powerful cards on the board.

All of these strategies are possible, but mostly if they’re not countered by an Enchantress. To prevent that from happening, fortunately there is a perfect Ongoing card to protect the location: Cosmo.

The best Onslaught’s Citadel decks in Marvel Snap

Below are some examples of decks that can help players during the Hot Location event. Many of the cards included are interchangeable with cards from each player’s collection, as per their playing style.

Onslaught’s Citadel series one

As a series one deck, the strategy is quite simple. The objective is to use Onslaught’s Citadel to duplicate the effects of Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel in the same way as Onslaught itself.

To work, you need to play as many cards as possible in the first rounds. In this type of deck, Cosmo must be played as soon as possible in the location where you intend to play the Ongoing cards, so they will be protected from cards like Enchantress.

Onslaught’s Citadel series two

The strategy of the series one deck is so effective that it can be reproduced without problems in series two, with some important additions. Mainly, Armor is needed to protect some of the cards from a possible Killmonger opponent.

Sandman here plays a very important role in preventing opponents from using too many cards in a row in the final turns, as the general strategy is just to play Blue Marvel or Ka-Zar and Onslaught. It is possible to secure a lot of points this way while preventing some popular strategies from being used.

Onslaught’s Citadel Silver Surfer and Patriot

One of the best decks to use in this event is the combination of Patriot and Silver Surfer. It’s a combination that has already proven to be powerful in the Marvel Snap meta and will only benefit from the constant appearance of Onslaught’s Citadel.

The important points are to always separate Patriot from Mystique so they don’t get the effect turned off together by the opponent. Cosmo continues with the same importance as series one.

If the opponent can play Killmonger, try to stay without priority in the final turn to play Ultron. That way all Drones can accumulate a lot of power.

There are plenty of other options for powerful decks with Ongoing effects that can turn the tide of matches, so be sure to check out our Zabu deck guide, whether you’re a player lucky enough to have already obtained it or simply purchased the Season Pass.