Every season in Marvel Snap, players get a chance to see how they performed in matches. This comes in terms of various statistics that players may be able to access through developer Second Dinner’s “Season Recap” website, showing some interesting stats about your cards, location interactions, and more.

How to get your Marvel Snap season recap

First, you need to go to the official Marvel Snap Season Recap website. Once done, you will be asked to log in to your Marvel Snap account (either via Google or Apple Mail). After logging in, you will be instructed to do at least one match in Marvel Snap.

Log in your details to get your Marvel Snap season recap. Screengrab via Dot Esports

After successfully logging in and doing at least one match, your different card and location stats will appear on the screen. This includes what your most played card of the season is, the card that you upgraded the most, the card with the highest win rate in your deck, the card with the highest win rate when you play it, the location where you won the most, and the location which appeared the most from all of your matches this season.

Here’s an example of the Marvel Snap season recap. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Marvel Snap season recap bonus rewards

Once you reach the bottom of the screen, you will have the option to share your stats on various social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitch. You can also have the option to screenshot your stats.

Sharing is caring. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Sharing your stats online will give you 100 bonus credits in the game. So, log in and hurry to share your Marvel Snap season recap stats.

