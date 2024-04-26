Does Marvel Rivals have controller support?

The hype for Marvel Rivals is real. The idea of an Overwatch-like hero shooter with Marvel characters and locations is almost too good to be true.

But as a PC-only game so far, it may truly be too good to be true for those who like to play their games with a controller, as opposed to mouse and keyboard. Eventually, the game will most likely come to consoles and support a controller, but for now, the usability is up in the air.

As a third-person hero shooter, Marvel Rivals looks like it would be perfect for controller players, similar to other third-person action games where a controller just naturally feels really well to play on.

Here’s everything we know so far about whether or not Marvel Rivals has controller support.

Marvel Rivals controller support, explained

Plug and play. Image via NetEase and Marvel

Yes, Marvel Rivals supports the usage of a controller, as of the closed alpha test in May 2024. NetEase revealed the news in an announcement about the alpha test on April 26, confirming for controller users that “this test will support your gear, so give it a try and share your experiences with us.”

Marvel Rivals’ alpha test is limited to just 30,000 participants mostly in the U.S. and Canada, so space is limited, but it will be a great chance to test out controllers in the game and give feedback to the developers on how it feels.

How to use a controller in Marvel Rivals

Little information about controller support in Marvel Rivals is available, but it’s most likely a situation where you need to plug a controller into your PC for it to be recognized by the game so you can play with it.

At the very least, ensure that you have controllers enabled on Steam, where Marvel Rivals is found. And make sure to use controllers that are commonly accepted by PC games, such as USB controllers like an Xbox gaming controller or PlayStation’s DualSense or DualShock 4.

