Classic Odin and Wong strategy is an unstoppable force in recent Marvel Snap play

There are instances in Marvel Snap where players can pull off some of the most epic plays possible. Most of these strategies revolve around the strategy of producing a ton of Power on locations, which includes the classic Odin and Wong setup on Kamar Taj.

Wong is one of the most potentially dangerous cards in all of Marvel Snap. He has an Ongoing ability that lets players activate the On Reveal effects of their cards twice in the same location where you played him. So, as long as Wong is present and his ability isn’t removed by the likes of Enchantress, Echo, or Rogue, you can always have a bonus On Reveal effect activation from your cards with this type of effect.

Odin, on the other hand, can trigger all On Reveal effects of cards that are already placed in the same location as him. Combining the former Sorcerer Supreme and the king of Asgard can make an unstoppable duo, which was greatly demonstrated in the post made by Reddit user Alfa_Anakes.

As seen on the post made by the gamer on Sept. 27, they played the Wong and Odin setup perfectly. But what made it more special is the fact that both cards were placed on Wong’s own homecourt, which is Kamar-Taj.

Kamar-Taj is an extension of Wong’s ability. Here, all On Reveal effects will be triggered twice, meaning that a Wong setup in Kamar-Taj can trigger all On Reveal effects a total of four times. But once you add Odin to the equation, mayhem ensues.

The user had a perfect Wong setup in Kamar-Taj. They played Ironheart, who gives plus two Power to three of your friendly cards. This caused them to trigger her ability four times, giving a total of 24-Power to their cards. But with Odin and an additional copy of Wong, this is where the ultimate massive Power boost took place.

With all the cards mentioned above being placed on Kamar-Taj, Ironheart’s ability was triggered for a total of 40 times. This turned the tide of the game in a slow yet devastating way for the opponent, making the gamer the clear winner of the match after winning on all three locations, as well as grabbing the eight cubes at stake.

The post garnered over 670 upvotes from fans, as well as praises from the other members of the community, especially with how the lone Iceman on the right location outlasted the four cards of the opponent by having a total of 28-Power.

Indeed, some things never change in Marvel Snap despite how the meta shifts from time to time. In the user’s case, one classic old strategy still proves to be a force to be reckoned with.

About the author