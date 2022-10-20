Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the newest adventure from Nintendo that brings the chaotic worlds of Mario and Rabbids together. Taking place shortly after the first game, a new threat has been drawn to the protagonists’ universe, set on taking control of all the Sparks thanks to the help of their three elite Spark Hunters.

This new galactic force threatens all the worlds in the universe and it’s up to Mario and his friends to defeat it before they become too powerful. Here’s all the information you need to know about who’s the final boss in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Who’s the final boss in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope?

The big ominous purple figure shown in the trailer and promotional images is Cursa, an intergalactic creature with a hunger for Sparks.

As players travel through the game, they’ll encounter Luma and Rabbid combination creatures called Sparks. It seems Cursa wants to absorb them in order to become more powerful.

These sparks are collected by Cursa’s Spark Hunters, Midnite, Bedrock, and Daphne. Players will take them out one by one before moving onto the final stage and challenging Cursa. Players will engage in a long battle with the giant figure until they inevitably defeat her. At the end of the battle, even Rosalina lends a hand to get rid of Cursa for good.

After that, the main cast of Sparks of Hope characters goes back to Princess Peach’s castle and Rosalina offers to take care of Rabbid Rosalina forever, but Rabbid Rosalina declines because she already has a family of her own.