The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $377 million blockbuster opening has fans jumping for a sequel

In a world full of failed video game adaptations comes The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has already smashed records and recently reached $377 million in sales worldwide.

In a report from Deadline on April 9, it was revealed the movie recorded the biggest opening weekend ever for an animated title, overtaking Frozen 2. By achieving this record, it also became the biggest opening for a video game adaptation and the biggest five-day opening of all time.

This success has fans hopeful for a sequel that could introduce other characters from the Super Mario franchise to the big screen. In an interview with Gamespot on April 7, Jack Black, the voice of Bowser, even went as far as saying he wants Pedro Pascal to play Wario in the sequel.

Despite Nintendo not confirming a sequel just yet, one could be in the cards already, with the post-credit scene of the movie teasing another Super Mario character fans all know and love.

The reception of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been mixed since it was announced back in 2022, starting with the controversial casting of Chris Pratt as Mario. Although the movie has brought in millions of dollars, the reviews show a different side of its success, with critics blasting it for being bland and not having an engaging enough story.

It currently has a disappointing 56 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from 206 reviews and an audience score of 96 percent.