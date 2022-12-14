Super Nintendo World opens in the U.S. in 2023, new info leaves fans wanting more

About two years after the Super Nintendo World’s grand opening in Japan, US fans are finally getting their own version of the theme park next February. A new promo video revealed the official launch date of Feb. 17, 2023 and confirmed some of the characters and rides fans will be able to experience.

Super Nintendo World is a Nintendo-themed section located inside selected Universal Studios theme parks. Universal Studios Japan was appropriately the first to get the section, different versions of which are also under construction in Singapore, Hollywood, and Orlando. The recently opened Universal Studios Beijing is, so far, the only park where a Nintendo area was not confirmed.

Despite including several interactive activities and bringing landmarks of the games to life, the Hollywood iteration of Super Nintendo World will only have one actual ride. Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, known as Koopa’s Challenge in Japan, is an augmented reality kart ride inspired by the Mario Kart series. The same goes for the Singapore version of the area, which is set to open in 2025.

Super Nintendo World’s landmarks and other activities include Mount Beanpole, Bowser’s Castle, a restaurant named The Toadstool Cafe, and a special store named 1-UP Factory. With the help of an accessory called the Power-Up Band, fans can also unlock special interactions with Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach.

Orlando’s Super Nintendo World is set to open in 2025 as part of Universal’s Epic Universe, a new park in the Universal Orlando complex. No additional details are available at this time.