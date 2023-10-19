Super Mario Bros. Wonder is already on emulator. Modders are happy, Nintendo is not

Wait, did they say what I thought they said?

Due to the leaked copies that have been available for some time now, we are seeing Super Mario Bros. Wonder being emulated on PC. Modders have seized the opportunity to make some changes that do not align with Nintendo’s values.

In a tweet from Oct. 18, Contendo, a famous modder of Nintendo games, showed off the newest addition to Wonder: swearing flowers.

The video is funnier now honestly lol pic.twitter.com/GxOcJZOldP — Contendo (@ContendoYT) October 18, 2023

This video shows Mario passing by some lovely-looking flowers, which usually utter some sweet phrases, but now, to the players’ surprise, flowers start cursing at him, saying, ‘Fuck you!’

Nintendo games are usually rated E by the ESRB, which means they’re suitable for everyone, and there are no obscenities of any kind.

Understandably, Nintendo will not tolerate any content of this kind and has since moved to remove all the videos and content that promotes these newly added mods containing cursing words. It is doing this as its reputation as a family-friendly studio may be badly damaged if people think these videos represent what is actually in Wonder’s unmodded, official release.

Modders claim it was fairly easy to mod the new release, as it shares formats with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom, meaning that the modding work and code are mostly known. All that is left is to add the content that modders want.

Due to a well-established trend of Switch game leaks, we are now used to seeing more emulations and mods than usual. Nintendo has taken action against these, but it hasn’t proved successful in curbing the phenomenon, as evidenced by the quick emulation of Wonder. Whether it will resolve this issue with Mario Wonder and finally stop modded content remains to be seen.

