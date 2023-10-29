Super Mario Bros. Wonder fan adds lyrics to Piranha Plants On Parade and it’s adorably fun

One Super Mario Bros. Wonder fan has taken one of the cutest moments in the history of the franchise and sent it into overdrive with the addition of their own lyrics. The 2D side scroller is a bit different from how older fans might recognize it with the addition of the titular “Wonder” effect bringing life to the Piranha Plant Parade.

YouTube user Juno Songs posted the minute-long video on Oct. 21 less than 24 hours after the game’s official release. Throughout the past week, the joyous parade has accrued over 470,000 views with a unanimously positive reaction from fans.

In the regular game, the Piranha Plant Parade is the second course in the Pipe-Rock Plateau, and as the Wonder Flower is activated, the Piranha Plants begin delivering their epic chorus as the screen scrolls along to keep the player moving. Juno has added extra depth to the idea, recording their own lyrics for some “Piranha fun.”

The smaller plants have their voices pitched up whereas the big ones speak with a deeper tone. Mario himself even chips in during the middle, singing, “I’ve never known-a Piranha Plants to carry quite the tune!”

Fans are loving this rendition of the song, with one YouTube viewer pointing out Juno managed to add “more joy” to something that already exuded so much positive energy. Another referred to it as the “cutest cover of a Piranha Plant”.

Another viewer points out Mario’s line suggests he’s only just discovered their “amazing musical potential” as well after years of stomping on their heads.

The creator, Juno, is known for adding lyrics to video game music, covering games such as Pikmin 4, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask, and even released another Super Mario Bros. Wonder cover for A Night at Boo’s Opera yesterday.

It’s hard not to smile at the idea of singing Piranha Plants sharing such an adorable tune and marching along, and it perfectly captures the wonderfully wacky essence of the game.

