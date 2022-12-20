New Super Mario Bros. movie gets retro Nintendo 64 look in fan-made trailer

The Super Mario Bros. Movie already has two official trailers. But now it has a third, fan-made trailer, showcasing what the movie would look like with Nintendo 64 graphics.

King Bob Gaming on YouTube brought fans back to the time when the classic Nintendo 64 was the hottest gaming console on the market. The trailer isn’t the most advanced and polished, but the classic vibe of Nintendo is clearly present.

“Here is the long awaited Mario Movie Trailer, but remade using N64 graphics! Earlier this month, I made a partial version of the trailer, but wasn’t sure if anyone would be interested in a full version. I challenged you all to get the first part to 10K likes, and you’ve more than delivered! Thank you,” King Bob said.

This follows the latest trailer for the movie released last month featuring Donkey Kong. A new poster for the movie featuring the humongous gorilla also offered a handful of easter eggs, such as the different Kongs from the franchise. This includes Swanky, Dixie, and Diddy, as well as Cranky and Funky Kong.

Swanky, Dixie, and Diddy Kong! I repeat. SWANKY KONG HAS BEEN SIGHTED IN 2022.#SuperMarioBrosMovie https://t.co/W750cz41s6 pic.twitter.com/kKIET1iURh — DK Vine (@dkvine) November 30, 2022

ATTENTION EVERYONE FUNKY KONG IS IN THE MOVIE I REPEAT FUNKY KONG IS IN THE MOVIE pic.twitter.com/E39JhqfGdy — Donkey Kong (@DonkeyKongApe) November 29, 2022

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on April 7, 2023. Aside from Chris Pratt and Jack Black, the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.