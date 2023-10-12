Potential new Mario voice actor uncovered in Wonder demo datamine

After Nintendo announced that Charles Martinet would be stepping down as Mario’s voice actor after 25 years, fans wondered who his successor would be. According to Wonder demo datamines, his heir could be already known.

In a tweet from Oct. 12, information from the Mario Wonder demo shows that either Kevin Afghani or Mick Wingert may be next in line to voice the popular character.

Possible Mario Wonder cast leak datamined from the demo! Thanks to @/Mondo_Mega for compiling this information and posting it on Famiboards. pic.twitter.com/30oW0NYEcW — Skipper93653 (@Skipp93653) October 12, 2023

This list from the datamine names characters and their voice actors, with those yet to be revealed or assigned marked with a question mark. This is where the power of deduction comes into play.

Since there are only five names marked with question marks, and under the assumption that the voice actor will be an English-speaking male, it leaves us with two options. If we look at Kevin Afghani’s performance as Arnold in Genshin Impact, we can hear that it sounds awfully similar to talking flowers in Super Mario Wonder.

So, you guessed it, this leaves Mick Wingert as the only viable option for Mario’s voice actor role. If we look at his portfolio, we can see why he may have been chosen for this role. With his parts in Genshin Impact, Spider-Man, World of Warcraft, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Tony Stark in animated Marvel cartoons, he brings a lot of experience.

And not only will he be filling Martinet’s Mario’s shoes, but also Luigi as well, according to the leaked data.

Here we have it: one week before the release of Mario Wonder, we may have just found out the voice actor for our leading character. We can only know once the game is released, but according to the above sources, chances are high that the name we know so well is the new Mario.

About the author