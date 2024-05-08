Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Switch release countdown: Exact start time and date

One of Nintendo’s most beloved games is finally getting the HD remake treatment it deserves with Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door coming to Nintendo Switch really soon.

The game has been rebuilt from the ground up and has a few changes and surprises in store for fans of the original Gamecube game. So, whether it’s your first time playing the epic RPG adventure or you’re returning to relive your childhood, there is something for everyone to enjoy here.

For those interested, we have added the release date and time for this amazing paper-centric game below.

When does Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door release on Switch?

Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door releases on Nintendo Switch digitally and physically at midnight local time on May 23, so the earliest it can come out would be in New Zealand, at 7am CT, May 22.

You can pre-order Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door on your Nintendo Switch eshop account right now and it’ll unlock as soon as it becomes available. For those wanting to play Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door early, you need to set up a New Zealand Nintendo Switch account, have access to a New Zealand bank card, and buy the game digitally through the New Zealand eshop. Otherwise, wait until the game is out in your own region.

There isn’t that long to wait, and it’s not like getting a head start is needed unless you are a super Paper Mario fan who must play the game as soon as possible.

