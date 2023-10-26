Mario Wonder player details touching journey of 4 strangers’ teamwork in endgame gauntlet

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has plenty of tricky levels that put players’ patience and skills to the ultimate test. One of the biggest challenges is The Final-Final Test Badge Marathon, a final gauntlet where players must use all the badges they’ve collected to do some clean, tight platforming.

One player, who goes by Supr Dee on Twitter, documented their trek through this astoundingly difficult level with the company of three total strangers via online play. And the story they wove was nothing short of heartwarming.

This is a thread dedicated to three incredible humans I was fortunate enough to stumble upon and take a life changing journey of camaraderie with during a session of online Mario Bros Wonder. (1/🧵)

Having already 100 percented the game, Supr Dee was just messing around with Nabbit when they started playing with three players they’d never met before. They spammed smile emotes and danced together. Enjoying their company, Supr Dee kept playing with them.

The squad entered the Badge Marathon as a team and they intended to keep it that way. When one player got stuck, the rest would wait patiently in front of the pipe, only advancing once everyone was together.

As the challenges got trickier and players started dying, Supr Dee and their teammates went as far as to jump off the level and restart with the player who was struggling, even if they already made it through. At one point, the player playing Blue Toad was having trouble timing their jumps across Missile Megs. Without using a word, Supr Dee used the megaphone emote to help Toad time their jumps to reach the end of the section.

Shortly after, the Toadette player got stuck traversing across a chasm using the balloon enemies, Bloomps. To give them the satisfaction of completing the section along with the rest of the gang, Supr Dee and the others kept jumping off and returning to the checkpoint so they could all do it in sync.

When the quartet reached the end, Supr Dee had mixed emotions. On one hand, they did it. The gang stuck together through the entire marathon, communicating without a single word spoken and reaching the end as a unit. But, on the other hand, this was it. There was nothing more after this.

Despite this sad realization, Supr Dee and the others spammed smiles, just as they did throughout their adventure, as they slid down the flagpole and concluded this inspiring tale.

Thankfully, players have the option of friending people they’ve recently played with in Mario Wonder, so there’s always the possibility Supr Dee might play with this crew again. But even if their paths never cross again, the precious memories will always cushion the blow.

