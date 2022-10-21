It’s finally happening, hold on to your Mario-themed hats: Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are making their way onto Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo previously announced Mario Party 1 and 2 were coming to Nintendo Switch for online gameplay, and in the blink of an eye, the first and second installment of Mario Party is on the verge of gracing our TV screens once more too.

The original Mario Party was released on Dec. 18, 1998, with its remake taking over 20 years to finally get online gameplay.

Today, Nintendo dropped the bombshell both titles would arrive on Nov. 2. “Party like it’s the year 1999 (and 2000)! Hit some Dice Blocks and become a Super Star.”

Party like it’s the year 1999 (and 2000)! Hit some Dice Blocks and become a Super Star in #MarioParty and Mario Party 2, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 11/2! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/gkoPmAPFUk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 21, 2022

The titles will arrive for online play for Expansion Pack members. This Switch announcement has only brought hype and joy to older Mario gamers, especially considering it’s just a week until its release. Now you can play in the comfort of your own home and rage at your friends without them even seeing you lose your cool.

Not only is this a big year for Nintendo fans, but next year is gearing up to become an absolute monster of a year for old classic titles.

Next year, Nintendo plans to release Mario Party 3 and several Pokémon Stadium titles for Nintendo Switch online. These releases are going to send all Mario fans on a massive nostalgia trip. Get ready to go on a wild ride.