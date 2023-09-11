Mario Kart Tour reaching its finish line may signal upcoming news for the franchise

Another one of Nintendo’s mobile titles will soon be closing its doors to new content, though it will remain accessible for any players looking to take the fun of racing on the go.

Nintendo has announced that the upcoming Battle Tour, set to begin on Oct. 4, will feature the last bit of new content added to Mario Kart Tour, effectively marking the end of updates to the mobile title. This announcement, alongside rumors of an upcoming Nintendo Direct, is leading fans to believe that some sort of news regarding the Mario Kart series is imminent.

While Mario Kart Tour may no longer bring fresh content after the Battle Tour ends, it is expected to still be available via mobile app stores and playable either solo or with others through online play. A variety of the game’s tracks have also been added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe thanks to the Booster Course Pass, which can be purchased through the Nintendo eShop for $25.

The final wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass has yet to be released, nor have its contents been revealed. Every wave previously has included two courses from Mario Kart Tour, so players are more than likely to expect the mobile title to continue living on through the success of its Switch counterpart.

Previous Battle Tours in Mario Kart Tour have featured two characters leading teams of which players will have to choose a side, then earn points in their races toward that team’s overall score—ultimately rewarding them based on their contributions. At this point, it is unclear what two characters will be featured in the final Tour.

Nintendo also noted that a Halloween Tour will begin on Oct. 18 following the conclusion of the Battle Tour, though it will not include any new content and is likely to make Halloween-themed racers, cosmetics, and courses from previous years available. The company did not provide details on the schedule of which future repeated tours will be released to Mario Kart Tour, though the end of new content may also imply elongated tour seasons.

As of now, Nintendo has not yet indicated the release of a Nintendo Direct in the immediate future following the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct earlier this month. While one would most likely bring about the reveal of the components in the last wave of the Booster Course Pass, news regarding the future of the franchise may not yet be prepared for release.

