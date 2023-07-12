Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s new patch changes the game at its core

In short:

No red shell warning, fewer 200cc and Mirror races online

Eight new tracks and three new characters

Fans love the red shell change but not the race changes

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s new patch has significantly altered the game at its core, alongside the introduction of new characters and tracks.

The update comes with eight new circuits and three new characters for players who have purchased the Booster Course Pass, bringing Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek onto the scene.

However, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s 2.4.0 patch, released on July 11, is not merely additional content for players who have paid for the DLC and instead introduces a raft of changes that alter the game at its core.

The full patch notes for 2.4.0 detail significant changes, including the removal of a warning that was displayed when a Red Shell is targeting opponents, reducing the appearance rate of Mirror and 200cc races online, and improving the performance of some characters and vehicle customizations, as well as numerous bug fixes.

Mario Kart 8 celebrates its 10th birthday next year but is still going strong and boasts a strong community, who have reacted both joyously and frustratedly to aspects of the changes.

Overall, the fix to the Red Shell targeting issue has been celebrated by players, who pointed out it has been an issue that was prevalent since the Wii U days, but lowering the appearance rate of 200cc and Mirror races has not gone down well.

Players complained that lowering the rate felt “unnecessary when they are already fairly uncommon” and were only “one out of every 15 races”.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Wave Five is the penultimate drop of content in the Booster Course Pass, with Wave Six completing the DLC later this year.

