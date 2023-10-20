Nintendo must have realized the talking plants in Mario Wonder might annoy some people. It’s probably why they added an option to turn them off. It’s easy to do, and there are a few different ways to shut them up.

How to turn off the talking plants in Mario Wonder

To turn off the talking plants in Mario Wonder, start by going to the Main Menu and selecting the cog icon (Settings) located bottom center-left of the screen. From there, look for the Talking Flower Dialogue option.

You’ve got three settings to pick from:

Both voice and text on

Voice on with text off

Voice off but text remains

Unfortunately, there isn’t an option to turn both voice and text off. If the plants are bugging you, your best bet is to mute their voices and read their dialogue as text. It’ll give you the most peace and quiet.

Can you change the talking plant’s language in Mario Wonder?

Yes, you can change the language the talking plants speak in, which includes both voice and text. The full list of languages available are:

Dutch

French

German

Japanese

Italian

Korean

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

What is the point of the talking plants in Mario Wonder?

In Mario Wonder, talking plants don’t really have a purpose. They’re simply there for the aesthetics, and interact when you approach them, complete with full voice overs that might catch you off guard.

Sometimes they greet you with a simple “Heya!” They might also offer encouraging words, such as “Onwards and upwards!” or even drop hints like “I wonder if you can get over there?” You might even hear them ponder out loud, saying things like “I wonder what Goombas taste like!”

I’ve enjoyed the charm and character Mario Wonder’s talking plants add. Their quirky dialogue makes me chuckle whenever they pop up. But they can easily become frustrating and even a little startling when you’re trying to focus.

