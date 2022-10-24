How to solve Winter Palace Puzzle in Mario + Rabbids

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was released onto the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20, and gives Mario and Rabbids fans a giant collection of puzzles and bosses to take on.

The strategy-heavy title aims to build off its predecessor and reach new heights as it brings in a star-studded cast of favorite characters from Mario’s and Rabbids’ past, all while bringing in new characters and bosses to shake up the gameplay.

But for each boss and puzzle, there’s a wide variety of strategies that players can implement in order to win, however, with a bunch of different characters available in your roster, sometimes it’s difficult to know what to do and how to do it.

There are puzzles that’ll confuse the minds of players, and bosses that will make you want to rage quit, but it’s all worth it in the end.

How to complete Winter Palace Puzzle in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Find the first statue. This particular Mario + Rabbids statue is found after searching through a collection of trick hallways. Unfortunately, if you go through the wrong one, you’ll be at the beginning.

To get through these tricky hallways, go to the mezzanine, then go to your right and go through that door. Follow the hallway until you locate a collection of cracked walls. Break these and go toward the door in the middle.

Locate the statue of a gold Rabbid, then turn left. You should see one more cracked wall. Go through it, and you’ll end up at the first statue. You can go down off the ledge after you’ve activated the statue. Once this is done, head back to the central chamber.

You can dodge the enemies in the hedge maze if you’d like, but otherwise, take them all on. They are hard to avoid, and outrun, however, they will give up relatively quickly if you’re fast enough. Activate the next statue and move on to the next part of the puzzle.

In the central chamber, the mezzanine will have a gold pedestal. You’ll have to interact with it. Rotate the rings until the constellations line up, then switch until you’ve gone through all the rings.

The next step is the level’s boss—and that’s up to you to figure out!