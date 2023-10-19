Does Super Mario Bros. Wonder have secret hidden characters?

Secret unlockables have been a mainstay in Mario games for years now and Super Mario Wonder is no exception—even if it might not have the unlockables fans were hoping for.

Like with Super Mario 3D Land, which had Rosalina hidden as a secret character, or the Mario Galaxy games that let you play as Luigi after beating the main story, fans were hopeful that there was something or someone awaiting them at the end of Wonder that they can look forward to playing with and using to beat levels and time trials all over again.

Sadly, however, you might be a little disappointed like I was to find out the answer to whether there are hidden characters in Mario Wonder. Just be warned that there are minor spoilers ahead.

Are there hidden secret characters in Mario Wonder?

There are no secret characters to unlock in Mario Wonder at this time.

There is no Rosalina waiting for you in some far-off galaxy level and no different-colored Yoshi or Toads to get. No Wario, no Waluigi, nothing. So if you’re speeding your way through the game in hopes of finding a secret hidden character, we’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

Of course, that is not to say more characters couldn’t appear in the future either in the form of DLC or free updates, or a potential HD version if the game makes it over to the Switch 2. But for now, there are no other characters to get in Mario Wonder other than the ones you already have.

That isn’t to say that there aren’t secret levels you can unlock, however. But as far as characters go, you’ll sadly be out of luck for the time being.

About the author