Does Super Mario Bros. Movie have a post-credits scene?

Mario fans finally get to celebrate the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which hits cinemas today, April 5, in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The movie gathered a stunning cast of renowned actors like Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day, who take on the roles of Mario, Princess Peach, and Luigi, respectively. They are joined by other Hollywood stars, like Jack Black and Seth Rogen, who play Bowser and Donkey Kong.

As expected, the story follows two renowned Italian plumbers, Mario and Luigi, during their adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom. Chris Pratt’s character needs not only to save his brother but also to stop Bowser from destroying the Mushroom Kingdom. Like in the Nintendo games, Mario also tries to conquer the heart of Princess Peach, which is a love story as old as the Mario franchise itself.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has all the ingredients to be a real treat for the fans of the Nintendo series. With every pivotal character from the franchise and a star-studded cast, it’s set to be an exciting ride for fans and non-fans alike.

In recent years, movies based on comic books, games, or books have made cinemas’ goers used to stay for the credits in order to watch post-credits scenes. There are usually two of those, with one being in the middle of the credits, and the other after the film finishes.

Does Super Mario Bros. Movie have a post-credit scene?

Yes, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features two post-credit scenes. The first one is in the middle of the credits, while the second occurs after they finish.

Without going into spoilers, the first post-credit scene is a nod to a musical moment that happens throughout the film. The second one is much more important, though, since it teases the possible direction in which the movie series could go if Universal Pictures decides to pursue a sequel.