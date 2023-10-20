Do you need Nintendo Switch Online to play Super Mario Wonder?

It depends how you want to play with friends.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings back the classical platform gameplay to fans with more than 10 of beloved available characters to run through the courses. This time you can team up with friends to play together, but will you need to subscribe to Nintendo’s online service to do that?

Players will be able to see Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and more character transform into never seen before forms by touching the Elephant Fruit, Bubble Flower, and Drill Mushroom to face Bowser. But if you want a more chill time, you can pick the Yoshis or Nabbit.

The courses will be much more chaotic in Mario Wonder with the addition of the Wonder Flowers. They are spread across the Flower Kingdom and will change everything about the course once you touch them.

Mario Wonder‘s multiplayer mode

You can team up with up to four friends in the multiplayer mode. If you have friends at home, you can go with the local co-op mode sharing the same Nintendo Switch. You can run through the same course, share the power-ups, and revive each other.

If you wish to play with friends online you can gather up to 12 players to form a Friend Room, but only four can play in the same course at a time. You can also play solo but online to compete with people from around the world.

When playing Super Mario Wonder online, you can see live player shadows and interact with them by reviving ghost characters, sending in-game items, or sending a greeting. You can race them and compare how they are doing the course.

Does Mario Wonder‘s multiplayer mode require Nintendo Switch Online?

Yes, you need to be subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online service to play online multiplayer in Mario Wonder. The local multiplayer mode doesn’t require Nintendo Switch Online.

You don’t need the Expansion Pack version of the membership to play Mario Wonder. The normal Nintendo Switch Online membership will already allow you to play the multiplayer mode of any game in the Nintendo Switch, not only Mario Wonder.

The difference between the services is the with the Expansion Pack, you get acess to the Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, SEGA Genesis emulators and games, plus the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, and the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion.

