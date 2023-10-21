All voice actors and cast for Mario Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is taking the iconic Italian plumber and his friends in a new direction, both by adding a new spin to the franchise’s 2D gameplay and replacing a number of the voice actors bringing some of the classic characters to life.

This is the first game without Charles Martinet voicing Mario since he made his major debut as Nintendo’s poster child in Super Mario 64, though he is first credited as the plumber’s voice in 1992’s Super Mario Bros Pinball. He is the most notable departure, but several other characters have new voices and a few actors have even swapped roles for this entry.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Full cast and voice actor list

Everyone in the game has a colorful voice to match their new looks. Image via Nintendo

Mario and Luigi

As Charles Martinet departs his long-standing role as Mario and Luigi—along with his other characters—Kevin Afghani has taken his place, starting with a debut in Wonder. Afghani is best known for his previous roles as Arnold in Genshin Impact, Raditz in the YouTube series Dragon Ball R&R, and other smaller roles in animation or online shorts.

Princess Peach and Toad

While Afghani is new to the series, Samantha Kelly returns as Princess Peach and the various voices as Toad, Toadette, and Captain Toad in Wonder. She has voiced Peach since 2007’s Mario Strikers Charged and took over as Toad and several other characters starting with Mario Party 8.

Bowser

Peach isn’t the only one with a familiar voice making a return. The King of Koopas, Bowser will still be voiced by Kenny James, who has lent his talent to the role since 2005’s Super Mario Strikers.

Bowser Jr.

Matching his father, Bowser Jr. also retains his iconic voice in the form of Caety Sagoian. She has voiced the troublemaking Koopa since Mario Strikers Charged.

Princess Daisy

Giselle Fernandez is another newcomer to the franchise, taking over Princess Daisy’s voice from long-time actor Deanna Mustard, who brought life to the character all the way back in Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour in 2003.

Yoshi

While we don’t currently know who voices Yoshi in Wonder, we don’t know this is the first game since 1997’s Yoshi’s Story to not feature legendary Nintendo composer Kazumi Totaka as the voice of the species.

Poplins

Poplins are the inhabitants of the new Flower Kingdom in Wonder. They are all voiced by Christine Marie Cabanos, a storied voice actress who is best known for roles like Azusa Nakano in K-On!, Himiko Yumeno in Danganronpa, Mako Mankanshoku in Kill la Kill, and Hapi from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Nabbit

Nabbit was introduced in New Super Mario Bros. U in 2012 and was previously voiced Natsuko Yokoyama. Now, Dawn M. Bennett has taken over the role, who you might recognize as Shaz from Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes or Kale from Dragon Ball Super.

Prince Florian

The ruler of Wonder’s Flower Kingdom is a helpful ally to Mario and his friends in this new journey. He is voiced by Caitlyn Elizabeth, who is best known for voicing Donna in Genshin Impact, Brigid in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and more.

Talking Flower

The Talking Flower is a new NPC in Wonder that gives the player useful, if sometimes annoying, bits of advice as they run through various levels in the game. This optional little helper is voiced by Mick Wingert, who has previously voiced Heimerdinger in Arcane, Stanley McMillan in Starfield, and Po from the various Kung Fu Panda TV series.

