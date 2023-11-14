All Super Mario RPG pre-order bonuses

If you choose to jump down the pipe early with Super Mario RPG, then there’s a good chance you’re going to be rewarded with one of many different pre-order bonuses, and we’ve got everything you need to know.

In gaming, it’s become customary to offer pre-order bonus incentives with most AAA purchases. Super Mario Wonder did so with its special Wonder Shadowbox. Super Mario RPG understands this and has various pre-order bonuses for you to consider, or you risk the wrath of a Piranha Plant.

Are they restricted to extra, in-game digital goods? Or will Super Mario RPG earn itself a Super Star by giving away physical memorabilia as a pre-order bonus?

Super Mario RPG pre-order bonuses

From the UK to the United States, different places are offering a variety of Super Mario RPG rewards. You might be pleased to know that physical goodies are the main aspect of Super Mario RPG pre-order bonuses.

Here’s a look at all the special pre-order bonuses you can purchase for Super Mario RPG.

Gamestop pre-order bonuses for Super Mario RPG

Perfect for a jacket, hat, or bag. | Image via Nintendo.

If you choose Gamestop as your Super Mario RPG pre-order destination, then you will receive a “6-Piece Exclusive Button Set.“

Admittedly, these are basic badges, but they come with neat designs of Mario, Peach, Bowser, Mallow, Geno, and the Super Mario RPG logo.

My Nintendo Store UK pre-order bonuses for Super Mario RPG

Stick a pin in me, I’m done. | Image via Nintendo.

Over in the UK, the My Nintendo Store is offering a snazzy little pin set bundle to go with copies of Super Mario RPG. It’s all the same characters as the badge set, minus the logo, and these versatile collectibles are perfect for any die-hard Mario enthusiasts, or kids to wear to school.

ShopTo.net & The Game Collection pre-order bonuses for Super Mario RPG

You can’t beat a poster. | Image via Nintendo.

Another special UK-based promotion comes courtesy of ShopTo and The Game Collection who are both advertising the same, classy Super Mario RPG poster. It’s the small things that count, and even though it may just seem like a poster, it’s a terrific accompaniment for those who are looking to power up their experience.