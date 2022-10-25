All Sparks and where to find them in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope provides fans with a wide variety of ways to tackle the game. There are countless strategies to take into your battles, especially with the fact you can mix and match your line-up before going head-first into a fight.
Sparks are the collectibles you’ll encounter on your way through the game. These Sparks are a combination of Lumas and Rabbids, which will be scattered throughout your playthrough.
30 sparks are lying, waiting to be found throughout Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The majority can be found by completing aspects of the main quest, with a few becoming attainable through completing side quests.
Where do I find all the Sparks in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope?
Beacon Beach Sparks
- Reflector – You’ll receive this at the start of the game
- Starburst – You’ll receive this at the start of the game
- Pyro – Finish the “Crossing the Battlefield” Stage
- Exosphere – Finish the “Temple Rescue” Stage
- Aquanox – Finish the “Light Your Fire” Stage
- Toxiquake – Finish the “A Light in the Darkmess” Stage
- Screech – Finish Beacon Beach’s Secret Zone
- Aquadash – Finish the “Cheep Beats and Bleepstreets” Side Quest.
- Electrodash – Finish the “From Bad to Worse” Side Quest.
Pristine Peaks Sparks
- Cryobolide – Finish the “Freeze in Your Tracks” Stage
- Ethering – Finish the “Wolf at the Door” Stage
- Electroid – Finish the “Icy Breath of Winter” Stage
- Zephystar – Finish the “Dr. Vent’s Frozen Oddity” side quest
- Pyrogeddon – Finish the “A Cold Greeting” Stage
- Regenesis – Finish the “Hide N’ Squeak” side quest
- Vampdash – Finish the Pristine Peaks’ Secret Zone
Palette Prime Sparks
- Glitter – Finish the “A Bridge too Far” stage
- Zephyrquake – Finish the “A Ghostly Sunset” stage
- Electrogeddon – Finish the “Roots of Corruption” stage
- Wildclaw Master – Finish the Palette Prime Secret Zone
- Vampastra – Finish the “Bury the Hatchet” Side Quest
- Zephyrdash – Finish the “A Dryad’s Dream” Side Quest
Terra Flora Sparks
- Aquaquake – Finish the “Ooze Inside the Everbloom” stage
- Pulser – Finish the “Spout Forth” stage
- Oozer Master – Finish the “Sullivan’s Despair” Side Quest
- Toxicomet – Finish the “Quest for Courage” Side Quest
- Cryogeddon – Finish Terra Flora’s Secret Zone
Barrendale Mesa Sparks
- Gargantu-Fan – Finish the “Magikoopa Mayhem” stage
- Squashette Master – Finish the Barrendale Mesa Secret Zone
- Scoper Master – Finish the Tortured Artist Side Quest
Simple as that, now you’ve got them all and you’ve saved the world from Cursa and his plans to destroy the world in the Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope story.