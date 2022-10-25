All Sparks and where to find them in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope provides fans with a wide variety of ways to tackle the game. There are countless strategies to take into your battles, especially with the fact you can mix and match your line-up before going head-first into a fight.

Sparks are the collectibles you’ll encounter on your way through the game. These Sparks are a combination of Lumas and Rabbids, which will be scattered throughout your playthrough.

30 sparks are lying, waiting to be found throughout Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The majority can be found by completing aspects of the main quest, with a few becoming attainable through completing side quests.

Where do I find all the Sparks in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope?

Beacon Beach Sparks

Reflector – You’ll receive this at the start of the game

Starburst – You’ll receive this at the start of the game

Pyro – Finish the “Crossing the Battlefield” Stage

Exosphere – Finish the “Temple Rescue” Stage

Aquanox – Finish the “Light Your Fire” Stage

Toxiquake – Finish the “A Light in the Darkmess” Stage

Screech – Finish Beacon Beach’s Secret Zone

Aquadash – Finish the “Cheep Beats and Bleepstreets” Side Quest.

Electrodash – Finish the “From Bad to Worse” Side Quest.

Pristine Peaks Sparks

Cryobolide – Finish the “Freeze in Your Tracks” Stage

Ethering – Finish the “Wolf at the Door” Stage

Electroid – Finish the “Icy Breath of Winter” Stage

Zephystar – Finish the “Dr. Vent’s Frozen Oddity” side quest

Pyrogeddon – Finish the “A Cold Greeting” Stage

Regenesis – Finish the “Hide N’ Squeak” side quest

Vampdash – Finish the Pristine Peaks’ Secret Zone

Palette Prime Sparks

Glitter – Finish the “A Bridge too Far” stage

Zephyrquake – Finish the “A Ghostly Sunset” stage

Electrogeddon – Finish the “Roots of Corruption” stage

Wildclaw Master – Finish the Palette Prime Secret Zone

Vampastra – Finish the “Bury the Hatchet” Side Quest

Zephyrdash – Finish the “A Dryad’s Dream” Side Quest

Terra Flora Sparks

Aquaquake – Finish the “Ooze Inside the Everbloom” stage

Pulser – Finish the “Spout Forth” stage

Oozer Master – Finish the “Sullivan’s Despair” Side Quest

Toxicomet – Finish the “Quest for Courage” Side Quest

Cryogeddon – Finish Terra Flora’s Secret Zone

Barrendale Mesa Sparks

Gargantu-Fan – Finish the “Magikoopa Mayhem” stage

Squashette Master – Finish the Barrendale Mesa Secret Zone

Scoper Master – Finish the Tortured Artist Side Quest

Simple as that, now you’ve got them all and you’ve saved the world from Cursa and his plans to destroy the world in the Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope story.