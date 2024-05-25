All quiz answers in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch

In the 2024 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (TTYD) remake for the Nintendo Switch, you have to complete two quizzes to progress through the story. One is in Chapter 1 at the Shhwonk Fortress, and the other is in Chapter 7 at the X-Naut Base.

The quizzes in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door are presented as an intense, high-pressure TV game show like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire or Deal or No Deal. The Thwomps who host the quizzes are pretty aggressive in their questioning, and the music is frantic and panicky. It certainly got my heart rate soaring. You get five questions in each quiz, and you have to get them all correct if you want to progress. So here are the answers to all 10 questions.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Chapter 1 Shhwonk Fortress quiz answers

During Chapter 1 of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, you’ll travel to Petal Meadows and Petalburg. There, you’ll learn that to get the Crystal Star in Hooktail Castle, you first need to get the Sun and Moon Stones, which are used to open the way. The Sun and Moon Stones are in Shhwonk Fortress, guarded by a hostile Thwomp. But the Thwomp doesn’t want to fight you—it wants to ask you quiz questions.

Question Answer What’s hidden in Shhwonk Fortress? Sun and Moon Stones What do one Mushroom and one Fire Flower cost at the shop in Petalburg? Total! 12 Coins What is the name of the mayor of Petalburg? Kroop Tell me, now! Where is the Crystal Star? Hooktail Castle How can you get from Rogueport to Petal Meadows? Go through a Pipe

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Chapter 7 X-Naut Base quiz answers

In Chapter 7 of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, the quiz is hosted by a robotic Thwomp, which is even more aggressive than its stone counterpart and has even tougher questions. This Thwomp is the guardian of the Elevator Key, so you need to answer all its questions correctly in order to progress.

Question Answer Exactly what’s hidden here? Elevator Key What’s the name of the girl in Petalburg who’s waiting patiently for Koops’ return? Koopie Koo Goomba, Lava Bubble, Buzzy Beetle, and Boo. How many feet do they have? Total! 6 feet Where was the one, the only, Diamond Star?? Hooktail’s belly What was the name of the very first champion of the Glitz Pit? Prince Mush

