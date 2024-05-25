Mario and Goombella
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Mario

All quiz answers in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch

How much do you know about the mayor of Petalburg?
Image of Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
|
Published: May 25, 2024 08:04 am

In the 2024 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (TTYD) remake for the Nintendo Switch, you have to complete two quizzes to progress through the story. One is in Chapter 1 at the Shhwonk Fortress, and the other is in Chapter 7 at the X-Naut Base.

Recommended Videos

The quizzes in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door are presented as an intense, high-pressure TV game show like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire or Deal or No Deal. The Thwomps who host the quizzes are pretty aggressive in their questioning, and the music is frantic and panicky. It certainly got my heart rate soaring. You get five questions in each quiz, and you have to get them all correct if you want to progress. So here are the answers to all 10 questions.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Chapter 1 Shhwonk Fortress quiz answers

Angry quiz Thwomp
The Thwomp gets even angrier when you answer correctly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During Chapter 1 of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, you’ll travel to Petal Meadows and Petalburg. There, you’ll learn that to get the Crystal Star in Hooktail Castle, you first need to get the Sun and Moon Stones, which are used to open the way. The Sun and Moon Stones are in Shhwonk Fortress, guarded by a hostile Thwomp. But the Thwomp doesn’t want to fight you—it wants to ask you quiz questions.

QuestionAnswer
What’s hidden in Shhwonk Fortress?Sun and Moon Stones
What do one Mushroom and one Fire Flower cost at the shop in Petalburg? Total!12 Coins
What is the name of the mayor of Petalburg?Kroop
Tell me, now! Where is the Crystal Star?Hooktail Castle
How can you get from Rogueport to Petal Meadows?Go through a Pipe

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Chapter 7 X-Naut Base quiz answers

Paper Mario quiz
You’ve reached question 5. Don’t mess it up now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Chapter 7 of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, the quiz is hosted by a robotic Thwomp, which is even more aggressive than its stone counterpart and has even tougher questions. This Thwomp is the guardian of the Elevator Key, so you need to answer all its questions correctly in order to progress.

QuestionAnswer
Exactly what’s hidden here?Elevator Key
What’s the name of the girl in Petalburg who’s waiting patiently for Koops’ return?Koopie Koo
Goomba, Lava Bubble, Buzzy Beetle, and Boo. How many feet do they have? Total!6 feet
Where was the one, the only, Diamond Star??Hooktail’s belly
What was the name of the very first champion of the Glitz Pit?Prince Mush
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door datamine suggests Switch 2 port is coming
paper mario thousand year door yoshi swarm
Category: Mario
Mario
Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door datamine suggests Switch 2 port is coming
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 23, 2024
Read Article Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Switch release countdown: Exact start time and date
Mario and company pose with a giant hammer in the Paper Mario key art.
Category: Mario
Mario
Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Switch release countdown: Exact start time and date
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 8, 2024
Read Article Super Mario Maker players finish million-level challenge, clear game before server shutdown
Mario from Mario Maker pushing a trolley of random blocks.
Category: Mario
Mario
Super Mario Maker players finish million-level challenge, clear game before server shutdown
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door datamine suggests Switch 2 port is coming
paper mario thousand year door yoshi swarm
Category: Mario
Mario
Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door datamine suggests Switch 2 port is coming
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 23, 2024
Read Article Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Switch release countdown: Exact start time and date
Mario and company pose with a giant hammer in the Paper Mario key art.
Category: Mario
Mario
Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Switch release countdown: Exact start time and date
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 8, 2024
Read Article Super Mario Maker players finish million-level challenge, clear game before server shutdown
Mario from Mario Maker pushing a trolley of random blocks.
Category: Mario
Mario
Super Mario Maker players finish million-level challenge, clear game before server shutdown
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 22, 2024
Author
Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie has been playing video games since the early 80s, and writing about them professionally since the late 90s. Having been a writer and editor on various British magazines including PLAY, GamesTM, and X360, he's now a freelance guides specialist at Dot Esports.