How to rotate and pan the camera in Monor Lords

Getting the right angle on your village is crucial for building the perfect town in Manor Lords, so knowing how to rotate the camera to suit your needs is vital to success.

While moving the camera is done through the usual WASD control setup, with mouse pointing and clicks being used to set down buildings and give orders, rotating the camera seems to be missing—at first.

It is usually handled in more RTS games on a keyboard with the Q and E keys, but in Manor Lords, it’s completely different.

Manor Lords: How to rotate the in-game camera

To rotate the camera in Manor Lords, press the F and G keys on your keyboard. Your camera spins clockwise or anticlockwise to give you the ideal view. You can then zoom in using the mouse’s scroll wheel to line up the camera perfectly.

Panning the camera is done by holding the middle mouse button down and then moving your mouse around to pan the camera up and down. Your camera should then be positioned in the perfect way for comfort or to get a good view of certain actions.

If you want to rotate buildings instead, then it is done differently.

