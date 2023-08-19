Madden NFL 24 guide: How to slide in Madden 24

It’s the little tricks that can make or break a play in football. One of these tricks is sliding while carrying the ball to avoid a tackle and a potential fumble. You can do that trick in Madden 24 too, but as it turns out, not every QB is good enough to perform a slide.

The slide is a move exclusive to quarterbacks. It’s as simple as it sounds; the QB gets down and slides feet-first across the playing field while carrying the ball. It is a useful prevention tool against taking hits and thus fumbles, or simply for additional showboating. Performing a slide isn’t difficult by itself, but there’s a catch to this trick—not every QB in Madden 24 can do a slide.

How to perform a slide in Madden 24

To do a slide in Madden 24, you simply need to tap a single button. What that button is depends on your platform. On PC, the slide key is Q, on PlayStation, it is Square, and on Xbox, the slide is tied to the X button. Once you double-tap the appropriate key, your QB will slide to the ground and the play will end there.

That’s what will happen most of the time, but not all of the time. One hidden criterion has to be met before a slide can occur, and there’s not much you can do to affect it besides having a good QB.

Why can’t my QB slide in Madden 24?

If your QB doesn’t slide despite you doing everything right, the fault is neither yours nor the game’s. Your quarterback is actually the problem. QBs need to have at least 75 Awareness to be able to perform a slide in Madden NFL 24. If your player can’t slide, he’s simply not good enough to do it.

In this scenario, instead of a slide, the quarterback will perform a dive. Highly aware QBs aren’t punished for being too good and can also perform a dive. To do so, you need to hold the slide button instead of tapping it. A dive has a similar use to a slide but leaves the quarterback much more open to contact. If you have the option to choose, always go with a slide unless you’re doing it for style points.

About the author