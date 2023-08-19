Best Madden 24 passing style: which should you choose?

Madden 24 just launched, and one of the biggest updates to the game is its new passing styles. Passing is key to any offensive strategy: If you don’t have a passing style that suits you, you’re not going to win nearly as much as you’d like to.

If you’re a little lost in the woods, you’ve come to the right place. This article will walk you through the three Madden 24 passing styles and the pros and cons of each.

Every Madden 24 passing style

Classic

Classic is the tried-and-true Madden passing style. If you’ve ever played a Madden game, even if you dropped off for a while, you’ll be familiar with this technique.

The other passing styles in Madden 24 allow you to introduce various skill-based components into your passes. With classic, however, you don’t have to worry about this, and you can simply throw the ball using familiar button inputs. You can just set and forget, choosing to pass and allowing the game to take over whether you make it or not.

With the classic passing style, you still have access to Touch Pass, Bullet Pass, High Pass and Lob Pass, so you won’t have a shortage of options.

Placement + Power

Placement + Power is a step up in skill level from the classic style, and one that’s new to Madden 24. It introduces an element of skill: A small meter will appear over the receiver’s head when a player goes to make a pass. If you time it right, the receiver’s chances of catching the ball are extremely high to certain, even if your opponent has some of the best cornermen out there.

However, you don’t need to worry about failing too much. If you don’t get the timing right, the game will just resort to the player’s standard stats.

Placement + Accuracy

Placement + Accuracy is the most intricate style—and the most difficult to use. It takes the meter elements of the Placement + Power style and adds an accuracy component. A reticle will appear for you to aim your pass almost like a shooter game. Seasoned players will be able to use this method to toss unexpected passes and surprise their opponents.

Though it comes with a lot of options that can make your game more consistent, we only recommend this passing style to seasoned Madden veterans.

Which Madden 24 passing style should you use?

Unless you’re a competitive Madden player, we recommend using the Classic style. Not only is it easier, it’s more fun. One of the joys of Madden is the smoothness of play and the verisimilitude of the game. By introducing reticles and meters, the game becomes more accurate, but feels a little more “video-gamey”. However, for competitive players, we have to recommend the Placement + Accuracy style above the others.

