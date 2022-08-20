How to power up MUT players in Madden 23

There are a handful of game modes in Madden 23, and Ultimate Team (MUT) is one of the most popular. Players get to build their rosters from scratch with the available resources in the game, and work toward creating their dream squad.

Though it’s anyone’s dream to fill their roster with star players and just dominate every other team they come across, you’ll need to make do with the resources available to you. This means that powering up a player/card can be more beneficial than trying to get a better player. Training a player can be the key to taking your squad to the next level on a budget.

Players will need Training points to power up players. These points can be earned through quick-selling player cards that you don’t need, or by completing challenges.

How can you power up MUT players in Madden 23?

Launch Madden 23.

Head over to your MUT collection or lineup.

Select a player and choose “Player Options.”

Choose “Upgrade.”

Select one of the Upgrade options and confirm the power up.

Upon confirmation, the Upgrade will take place and the required Training points will be deducted from your balance.

Powering up cards increases cards’ rating and unlocks new ability slots. The new ability slots and an increased rating can take your squad to the next level, and it’s also possible to get a partial refund on your Training points. Considering the Training point refund is only partial, you ensure that you are powering up the correct player. Training points may be hard to come by for players doing frequent updates and you should be making the most of them.

It might not be quite as exciting as getting cards for MVP-caliber players right off the bat, but knowing when to upgrade players and how to do it is vital to success in MUT.