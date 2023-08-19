How to juke in Madden 24

If you want to know how to perform some of the hypest plays possible in Madden 24, you’re going to need to learn to juke. Getting juked out was one of the most embarrassing things that could happen to you on the playground as a kid, and to inflict that same level of humiliation onto your opponents in the game, you’re going to need to learn how to perform this offensive maneuver.

Juking in Madden 24

To juke, all you need to do is to flick the joystick to the right or left. This will perform your standard side-step juke: your runner will deftly step to the side.

You can also flick your joystick downward to perform a dead-leg juke. The dead-leg is the classic juke where a player feigns a big step and uses it to pivot in a different direction. These are tougher to perform, but if you hit them right, they’ll send your opponent tumbling to the gridiron.

On the PC, it’s a little different. Hit A for a juke to the left, D for a juke to the right, and S to perform a dead leg.

Keep in mind that not every player is the best at juking. As a general rule of thumb, players more adept in speed and agility make the best jukers. Make sure you have the right stats on your running backs before you try to go breaking your opponents’ legs, otherwise you’re just going to end up tackled.

We recommend using the juke when defenders are coming at you straight on. It’s a great way to keep your play going without losing much momentum. A dead leg is great for when both you and a defender are coming at each other on a diagonal because they allow you to turn on a dime. With enough space, however, you can also make use of

Jukes don’t work as well when opponents are coming at you from the side. For that, you probably want to make use of the Stiff Arm as a “get off me” tool. Players that are a big bigger and stronger are better at Stiff Arms than jukes, so plan accordingly.

If a player is coming at your legs, you can press Y to go for a hurdle. If you press B, you can go for a spin move to add a level of extra flair.

