There’s a lot of history behind each NFL team’s jersey, and that carries over to the Madden franchise every year too.

Picking an attire for your team is an excellent way to customize and feel connected to your team. There’s also a lot of inspiration each player can draw from each team’s jerseys that you can then use when designing your own.

Madden 23 allows players to play up to 32 teams in the NFL. While the stats tend to stay the same, sometimes with small changes over time, there is a substantial amount of variety with customization of teams colors and clothes which allow players to provide their own spin on their favorite team.

The best gear provides the best results. Here’s a list of the best alternative jerseys in Madden 23, so you can finally win some games–and look good in the process.

Best Alternative Jerseys in Madden 23

Denver Broncos

Denver’s American Football League colors are a blast from the past, and they celebrate the history of the team and league. Without the AFL, we wouldn’t have the Super Bowl.

Chicago Bears

Similarly to the Bronco’s design, Chicago’s design pays tribute to the American Football League. The American Football league merged with the NFL in the 1970’s and it’s an important bit of history that helped create the Super Bowl. We added the orange stripes too, which we think are pretty sharp.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quite frankly, this is what a pirate would wear if they played in the NFL. Pirate’s would wear those pants. This Dot writer hasn’t met one, but we’re quite confident they would.

Arizona Cardinals

Slightly matching the Cardinal bird they drew inspiration from, this Nike away jersey is the best in the whole closet. Plus, red’s just simply the fastest color.

Los Angeles Chargers

Any outfit would make these guys go fast. Their logo is a lightning bolt.

Dallas Cowboys

This season’s attire was an important year for the Cowboys. They went on to win the Super Bowl with a 13–3 record throughout the season.

Miami Dolphins

This year saw the infamous Dan Marino leave the Miami Dolphins, however, the team kept it together to perform well throughout the season.

Philadelphia Eagles

1930’s was the beginning of the Philadelphia Eagles squad. The team eventually went on to win 3 Super Bowl titles and is an important bit of history for the squad.

Las Vegas Raiders

At this point in time, this squad was the Oakland Raiders. This attire pays homage to the earlier stages of this squad and the incredible players that contributed to its overall success.

Los Angeles Rams

Unfortunately this season wasn’t the strongest for the Los Angeles Rams. The team didn’t make playoffs, however you cannot deny their gold attire was extra awesome.