All MUT 23 Quick Sell Values

There are various game modes in the Madden franchise and the Ultimate Team (MUT) is amongst the most popular. Skills alone won’t be able to carry you to the peaks of MUT since you’ll also need a roster filled with talented players, and getting those players can be the difficult part.

The fastest way to unlock more powerful players will be through opening packs, but that may not always be the best option for players’ wallets. You’ll need to make do with the players available to you at times, and powering them up can turn them into a valuable asset to your squad.

Players will be able to power up the players on their squad by spending Training Points. Though players can earn Training Points by completing challenges and other in-game events, the most efficient way to get them will be through Quick Selling. You can sell the extra players on your squad for Training Points. Alternatively, you’ll also have the option to purchase players off the Auction House and Quick Sell them to quickly gain Training Points.

Here’s everything you need to know about Quick Selling players in MUT.

Quick Sell values by rating in Madden 23 Ultimate Team

While most of the cards in Madden 23 can be Quick Sold for Training Points, there are some that yield better rewards. When players Quick Sell a Platinum Card, they will gain Coins instead of Training Points.

Player Rating Quick Sell Value 80 Overall 9,000 Coins 81 Overall 13,000 Coins 82 Overall 19,000 Coins 83 Overall 30,000 Coins 84 Overall 44,000 Coins 85 Overall 65,000 Coins 86 Overall 95,000 Coins 87 Overall 140,000 Coins 88 Overall 200,000 Coins

To Quick Sell your players, you’ll need to hover over them and bring up the Quick Sell menu. Once a player is Quick Sold, you’ll be credited their respective coins immediately.