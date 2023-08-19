5 best defensive playbooks in Madden 24

Defense wins championships, so if you want to take your Madden 24 team to the next level, you’re going to need to optimize your defensive playbooks.

While a great offensive playbook can keep your opponent on their toes and put points on the board, a great defensive playbook can pump up your game even more than an offensive playbook, set up your offense for more success, and effectively freeze out your enemy.

But what are the best strategies for defense in the new Madden game? Let’s take a look.

Best defensive playbooks in Madden 24

Las Vegas Raiders

One of the best defensive playbooks in the game comes courtesy of the Raiders. With a combination of a great defensive line and Nickel packages, you’ll never run out of options for stopping opponents.

The Raiders have Nickel 3-3 and Nickel 3-3 Cub, which gives you various audibles and blitzes. The Nickel 3-3 Cub is considered one of the most powerful defensive options in the game because it allows you to put your safeties in the linebacker position and audible down to Mike Blitz 0. This is especially effective against any five-out style, with your defenders coming in from the left to snuff out the offense.

Make sure your safeties are fast so you can optimize this play and put as much pressure on the opponent as possible.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs’ defensive playbook is missing that crucial Nickel 3-3 Cub, but it’s got the Dollar 3-2 formation, another one of the strongest defenses in the game. By adding DB Fire 2 and Cover 4 Drop Contain, you can cloud Flats for immense pressure and coverage in short-yardage scenarios.

In a third-and-long situation, you can call Cloud Flats, which should cover most of your opponents’ deeper options. Cloud Flats are especially effective against Gun Bunch formations.

The Chiefs playbook also has the Nickel 3-3, which is an extremely strong defense as well for zone. It allows you to make use of three safeties in the linebacker position, which you can use to flood one side of the field. It allows you to set up many complex traps, which is great for more experienced players.

At the end of the day, the Chiefs’ playbook might end up even more versatile than the Raiders’ playbook.

46 Playbook

The 46 Playbook covers some of the best and most important defenses in the game. It has both of the aforementioned Nickel 3-3 and Nickel 3-3 Cub formations. This allows you to perform complex and subtle mixups that can boggle even the most seasoned opponent’s mind.

This playbook is extra special and rewarding to use because it allows you to unlock Madden points, which operate sort of like a virtual currency for you to purchase items and packs.

The 46 Playbook also comes with the popular 3-4 Bear formation, which gives you three defensive linemen and four linebackers. This formation is all about using the linemen to occupy space while two of the linebackers rush the football and the other two act as edge defenders. When used right, your opponent won’t have many options.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks playbook also has several different Nickel options. You can use this to create a complex, unpredictable defense that will keep your opponents from scoring.

It has the Nickel 3-3 and the Nickel 3-3 Cub, so you know it has to be good. It also has several 3-4 options like 3-4 Even, 3-4 Under, and 3-4 Odd. Rapidly moving around your safeties, in particular, can throw your opponents off and disguise your defense.



The Seahawks also have the 2-4 Double Mug, a secret weapon of defense. It’s a fantastic option, but make sure you use it with your fastest players. Its audibles like Cover 1 Hole can also give you a lot of options for spreading your line and for more coverage.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams boast Aaron Donald, arguably the best defensive lineman in the game, one of the game’s few 99s, putting him in the upper echelon of players. Though you might not have Donald on your team, a ridiculously speedy tackle like Donald could help bolster the Rams’ defensive playbook.

Speaking of the playbook, it also boasts the fantastic Nickel 3-3 Cub and multiple 3-4 options. This also gives you a lot of change-up options. The 4-3 Even 6-1 lets you use the Sam Will Blitz, which provides wonderful defense against screens.

